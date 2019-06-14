Friday, June 14 vs. Mobile BayBears | 6:35 Pm CT | Trustmark Park

June 14, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





Game #66: Mississippi Braves (30-35) vs. Mobile BayBears (26-38) (LAA) | 6:35 pm (CT) | Trustmark Park

Streak: L2

Home/Road: 14-17/16-18

Starting Pitchers: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 4.42) vs. RHP Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.40)

Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -9.0), Mobile (TN) (4th, SL South, -12.5)

Current Series: 3 of 5 (0-2)

vs. Mobile: 2019 (3-8, 20 games) All-Time (137-174), at Trustmark Park (79-90)

Radio: Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 103.9 FM WYAB and on TuneIn Radio

Today's Promotions:

Fan Friday Giveaway - Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey sponsored by the Mississippi Forestry Commision.

Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash - $10K in cash will be spread out in the outfield and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pros after the game!

We Made Fist Bump Friday A Thing - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Game: The M-Braves continue a six-game series in five days against the Mobile BayBears on Friday night at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves are 3-8 this season against Mobile and 2-4 in games played in Pearl. This is the BayBears' final visit to Trustmark Park as the franchise will move to Madison, AL in 2020. The M-Braves will visit Mobile in the second-half, July 27-31.

All-time the M-Braves are 137-174 against the BayBears since 2005 and 79-92 in games played at Trustmark Park.

last time out: CF Cristian Pache hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning, and LHP Tucker Davidson set a career high with 10 strikeouts, but the M-Braves dropped their second-straight to Mobile on Thursday night at Trustmark Park, 2-1. Davidson logged 5.1 innings on the mound and gave up just one unearned run on six hits, walking two and leaving with a league-best 1.61 ERA. LF Drew Waters extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a 1-for-4 night at the dish.

TOP ARMS: M-Braves pitchers lead the Southern League in three different categories. RHP Ian Anderson leads the league with 87 strikeouts, LHP Tucker Davidson leads the league with a 1.61 ERA and LHP Kyle Muller paces the league with a .180 opponents' batting average.

keuchel coming: The Braves signed free agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel on June 7 and the 2015 AL Cy Young award winner is expected to start game one of Saturday's doubleheader against the BayBears.

all-stars: With the addition of RHP Jason Hursh on Monday, the M-Braves have seven selections to the South Division roster for the 2019 All-Star Game on June 18 in Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

the atlanta braves top prospect:OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top 11 in the Southern League in nine different offensive categories: AVG (.289, 11th), Hits (68, T-3rd), doubles (16, 4th), triples (5, T-2nd), XBH (29, 3rd), TB (118, 3rd), slugging (.502, 4th), OPS (.848, 4th), HR (8, T-10th) and RBI (34, T-6th). Pache has hit four of his eight home runs over 13 games in June.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20:OF Drew Waters has recorded nine three-hit and two four-hit games this season and has a league-best 24 multi-hit games. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with a .326 batting average, 84 hits (next closest with 74), 130 total bases, 32 extra-base hits and eight triples. He leads the league in AVG (.326), hits (84), doubles (21), triples (8), XBH (32), TB (130) and runs (40).

Waters is on a season-high and active Southern League best 21-game on-base streak, batting .385 (30-for-78) with 15 runs scored, six triples, six doubles, 10 RBI, six walks and a .442 OBP.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller has six quality starts over his last eight outings and over 13 starts, Muller leads the league with a .180 opponents' batting average, is T-3rd in strikeouts (79), 8th in innings pitched (69.2), 9th in ERA (2.58) and 11th in WHIP (1.19).

leading the league in strikeouts: RHP Ian Anderson leads the Southern League with 86 strikeouts over 13 starts and ranks 5th in opponents' batting average (.207) and 11th in ERA (3.02)

davidson dealing: Over 13 starts, LHP Tucker Davidson leads the league with a 1.61 ERA, 4th in opponents' batting average at .206 and 13th with a 1.21 WHIP.

pulling away in the triple category: The M-Braves recorded their league-leading 24th triple on Saturday at Jackson. The next closest team is Chattanooga with 16. Drew Waters leads the league with eight, while Cristian Pache is T-2nd with five.

DON'T LET THE LAST NAME FOOL YOU: RHP Jeremy Walker logged the first three saves of his career in an All-Star first half. In 16 appearances, including one start this season and over 52.2 IP, he has 47 strikeouts and just three walks. Walker ranks 8th in the league with a 2.56 ERA and is 5th with a 1.06 WHIP.

12 ATL top 30 prospects on the active roster: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista (13), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

Young guns: The roster contains seven players that are 21-years-old, or younger. OF Drew Waters is the youngest (20, 12/30/98), followed by OF Cristian Pache (20, 11/19/98), RHP Ian Anderson (21, 5/2/98), C William Contreras (12/24/97), LHP Kyle Muller (21, 10/7/97), LHP Joey Wentz (21, 10/6/97) and RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (21, 6/26/97).

hammer time: Jackson, MS native Chris Maloney "Hammer" returns for his second season as M-Braves manager. Maloney, 57, the seventh skipper in franchise history attended Jackson's St. Joseph High School and went on to play collegiate baseball at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1983.

During his first season in 2018, Maloney guided the M-Braves to a 67-71 record, boasting a 38-30 mark in the second half of the season, missing out on the playoffs by just one game in the standings. Maloney enters 2019 ranked eighth among active minor league managers with 1,417 wins (1,417-1,321 overall record, .518 winning percentage) and has guided his clubs to winning records in 11 of 21 seasons and league championships in 1993 (Savannah Cardinals, South Atlantic League) and 2009 (Memphis Redbirds, Pacific Coast League).

Based in Pearl, MS since 2005, the Mississippi Braves are the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The M-Braves are owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves, the longest continuously operated franchise in Major League Baseball. Follow the M-Braves at www.mississippibraves.com, www.facebook.com/mbraves, and www.twitter.com/mbraves.

