Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Homestand Highlights, June 20-24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by Community First Credit Union continues at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, for a five-game series from June 20 through Monday, June 24. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Thursday, June 20, 7:05 p.m. (Gate open at 6 p.m.) presented by Gate Petro

Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser: Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace.

Seagram's 7 At The Tiki: Fans who are at least 21 years of age can visit the Seagram's 7 camper at the Tiki Terrace for a tasting sample of America's spirit and an interactive game of chance.

Boy Band Night: The Jumbo Shrimp are recognizing super groups of the 2000s of who made us all swoon. Boy bands are back at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville for Boy Band Night.

Gate Petro Night: Fans can visit the Gate Petro table on the concourse to find out more about how they can keep you going this summer.

Friday, June 21, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks: Fans may visit any participating NAPA AutoCare Center to receive a FREE general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office) for the Friday night game. After every Friday home game, the Jumbo Shrimp will light up the sky with NAPA AutoCare Family Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and save $1 per ticket at the box office, or donate that $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Friday Night Lites spiced up by Tijuana Flats presented by Miller Lite and Coors Light: From 6-7:30 p.m., fans are welcome to enjoy specials for $1 12 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts, as well as $1 off all craft beer at the Craft Cave near the third-base gate.

70s Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will take a trip back in time for a night filled with '70s nostalgia and '70s-themed fireworks.

Saturday, June 22, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial and Union Home Mortgage: The first seven Saturdays of the 2019 season (through June 22) feature postgame fireworks!

Ramen Noodle Appreciation Night presented by 121 Financial and Union Home Mortgage: The Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the oldest anniversary in the history of Minor League Baseball with the 4,000th anniversary of the humble noodle. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Jumbo Shrimp flavor ramen noodle pillow. The Jumbo Shrimp will also have Jumbo Shrimp flavored ramen noodles available for purchase in the concessions stands and special noodle-themed contests all night long.

Sunday, June 23, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Southpaw's Birthday presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital: Local mascots from all over Jacksonville will participate in a mascot kickball game from 2:20-2:35 and help Southpaw celebrate his birthday.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and popular kids TV and movie characters roaming around the ballpark. Following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases.

Corona Cans Special: Every Sunday, 25 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

Monday, June 24, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Standard Feed & Seed Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Standard Feed & Seed are welcoming fans and their canine companion for the third Dog Day of the season. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in Sections 110 and 111, the Wheel House Lounge and BDO Suite Level.

VyStar Credit Union Members Buy-One, Get-One-Free: VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins At Home: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, the Jumbo Shrimp partner with local nonprofits at each Jumbo Shrimp Monday home game through the season. Dreams Come True will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion.

Half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans: Every Monday, 16 oz. Yuengling cans will be available for $3.

Season-long promotions include:

Tickets as low as $5: By purchasing in advance of game day, fans can secure general admission tickets for just $5!

Military tickets for $5: Any active military member or veteran may show an ID at the box office to purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for just $5 for any game of the season.

Hot dogs or French fries or fountain drinks for $2: These ballpark traditions are just $2 each at every game!

The Jumbo Shrimp debit card presented by Community First Credit Union: Benefits include 10% off merchandise from the Jumbo Shrimp team store, a free small fountain drink with purchase at every game, $2 off tickets on game day, 10% off all packing supplies at Atlantic Self Storage, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Touchdown Grill (cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers) and 10% off purchases at CGC Water (cannot be combined with any other offer).

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

