Eveld to Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field at 8:05 p.m. eastern.

Right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Eveld has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Eveld has pitched in 18 games in relief for the Baby Cakes, going 1-4 with a 7.71 ERA along with one save. Eveld is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the No. 30 Marlins prospect, and was acquired by Miami last season in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for right-handed pitcher Brad Ziegler. Eveld finished the 2018 season in Jacksonville, going 1-1 wth a 0.93 ERA and collecting three saves in his 10 relief outings.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Barons will continue their series with the third game of the five-game set on Friday night at 8:05 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet (3-2, 2.49 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Birmingham right-handed pitcher Lincoln Henzman (0-1, 9.28 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

