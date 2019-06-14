Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, June 14 at Birmingham

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Birmingham Barons in Friday's 8:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Cody Poteet (3-3, 2.49 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Barons RHP Lincoln Henzman (0-1, 9.28 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM and TuneIn.

BIRD, SEYMOUR PUSH JACKSONVILLE TO 3-1 WIN

Corey Bird collected a pair of hits and two RBIs and Anfernee Seymour doubled, tripled and scored twice Thursday in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 3-1 victory over the Birmingham Barons. Birmingham drew first blood on an RBI ground out by Gavin Sheets in the fourth inning. Bird tied the score with an RBI ground out of his own in the fifth. In the seventh, Bird banged an RBI single to left before an error brought him in to score, putting the tally at 3-1. Jorge Guzman tossed six innings of one-run ball, scattering six hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. Jeff Kinley and Dylan Lee combined for three scoreless frames of relief, with Lee picking up his sixth save.

ALL YOU CAN POTEET

Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Cody Poteet came into his start on April 25 with a 5.06 ERA. In the eight starts since then, however, the 24-year-old has seen that figure plummet to 2.49. Poteet, who was named to the South Division All-Star team, has surrendered just 12 runs, 10 earned, on 36 hits in 52.2 innings over his last eight outings for a 1.71 ERA. During that span, he has fanned 31 against nine walks. Interestingly, the former UCLA Bruin has posted gigantic home/road splits in 2019. In six starts at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, Poteet is 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA, yielding just 24 hits and 11 walks in 41.0 innings against 24 strikeouts. However, in five road outings, the right-hander has posted a 1-3 record and 5.53 ERA, surrendering 33 hits and four walks in 27.2 frames with 17 punchouts. On the season, Poteet ranks fourth in the Southern League in WHIP (1.05), sixth in ERA (2.49) and ninth in innings pitched (68.2).

ONE STEP FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK

The Jumbo Shrimp won seven of 10 games from May 23 through June 2, the club's best 10-game stretch of the year. However, Jacksonville has followed that up with eight losses in their last 11 contests to push their record to 26-41 - the most losses the club has ever suffered in a first half in recorded club history (through 2005). Two more defeats would seal Jacksonville's worst record in any half in recorded club history. The Jumbo Shrimp's 27-42 (.391) mark in the second half of last season is currently the club's worst since at least the 2005 campaign.

FORTUNE SHOULD FAVOR THE BOLD (CITY)

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team can expect to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone a combined 10-26 (.278) in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 1-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. In fact, Jacksonville has lost eight of their last 11 affairs decided by no more than two runs, though the club just won its first two-run game of the season on Thursday at Birmingham.

IT'S NOT HOW YOU START

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 47 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.73 ERA (83 ER in 273.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 78 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 226 (7.4 K/9) and yielded 219 hits (7.2 H/9).

ARMS RACE

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a crucial element to a strong defense throughout the 2019 season. The club's backstops have caught 40 men stealing, tied for the top spot in Double-A and tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball behind the Modesto Nuts' (High-A, Seattle Mariners) 41. Jacksonville's 43.5 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A. Individually, Santiago Chavez leads Double-A and places in a tie for third in the minors with 24 runners caught stealing in just 44 attempts (54.5 percent).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Five of Jacksonville's last nine losses have come with the opponents scoring the winning run in their final at-bat. Of the Jumbo Shrimp's first 32 defeats, only three came in an opponent's final at-bat... Right-hander Josh Roeder was reassigned to Jacksonville on Thursday from High-A Jupiter. He is scheduled to make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday in place of Robert Dugger, who was selected to the Southern League All-Star Game... Brian Miller has reached base in 24 of his last 25 games.

