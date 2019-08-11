Late Homers Sink Travs

Springfield, MO - Irving Lopez broke a tie in the eighth inning with a three-run homer off Joey Gerber and the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 7-3, on Sunday night. The Travs ended up with a split of the four game series. Arkansas hit two homers on the night but went just 0-3 with runners in scoring position. Springfield hit three homers including a pair by 20-year old Dylan Carlson who leads the Texas League with 21 long balls. Starter Justus Sheffield worked just 5.2 innings and struck out eight but allowed three runs, his most since joining Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* In a tie game in the eighth inning, Arkansas put runners at the corners with one out but Kyle Lewis hit into an inning ending double play to end the threat.

* Lopez homer in the bottom of the eighth came with two out.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Dom Thompson-Williams: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* 3B Mike Ahmed: 2-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The homers allowed by Sheffield and Gerber were their first while pitching for the Travs.

* Arkansas hit 10 homers in the series, a season high.

Up Next

The Travs return home to Dickey-Stephens Park to start a four game series against NW Arkansas on Monday night. Right-hander Ljay Newsome (2-2, 2.08) gets the start against righty Scott Blewett (0-1, 9.00). First pitch is at 7:10 for a Moix Monday Pup Day. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

