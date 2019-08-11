Soddies Fall in Frisco

Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped their third straight game to the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 6-2.

Amarillo fell behind early with lefty Nick Margevicius on the mound, as Andretty Cordero doubled in a run to give Frisco a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The RoughRiders plated three runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead, including another run-scoring hit from Cordero.

Amarillo clawed back in the fourth, with Hudson Potts belting his 12th home run on a solo shot to left centerfield. Later in the frame, Taylor Kohlwey ripped an RBI single to cut Amarillo's deficit to 4-2.

Margevicius, who ultimately went seven innings and allowed six runs (five earned), allowed two runs in the fifth including a solo home run to Cordero.

After righty Edgar Arredondo went 4.2 innings for Frisco in his start, the RoughRiders' bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief. Walker Weickel finished the fifth and threw a scoreless sixth, while Yohander Mendez tossed three scoreless innings to record a save. Mendez is on a rehab assignment from the Texas Rangers.

The series and road trip finishes at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday in Frisco. Amarillo sends right-hander Ronald Bolaños to the mound while Frisco counters with righty Jason Bahr.

