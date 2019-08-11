Sod Poodles Drop Final Game of Road Trip

August 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped their road trip finale at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Sunday evening, falling 6-0 to the Frisco RoughRiders. Amarillo dropped all four games of their four-game set after beginning the road trip with a three-game sweep at Midland.

Frisco righty Jason Bahr tossed six scoreless innings for the win, holding the Sod Poodles to just two hits.

In the first inning, Sod Poodles starter Ronald Bolaños surrendered a three-run home run to Eliezer Alvarez as the RoughRiders took a 3-0 advantage. The Riders would plate one more in the second and a run if the fifth against Bolaños to make it a 5-0 game. Bolaños pitched five innings.

Amarillo's bullpen was solid again, tossing a combined three innings of one-run ball. Blake Rogers tossed a scoreless sixth, while Carlos Belen followed by allowing a run in the seventh. Evan Miller spun a scoreless eighth inning.

As a bullpen, Sod Poodles relievers have combined to allow just two earned runs in the last nine games. That stretch spans 20.1 innings of work.

Edward Olivares was the lone offensive bright spot for the Soddies, collecting two singles in the ballgame.

The Sod Poodles return home to HODGETOWN for the start of a seven-game homestand on Monday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. as they welcome the Midland RockHounds to downtown Amarillo for the start of a four-game series.

NOTES

Coming Home: After a 3-4 road trip, the Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN on Monday night. The Soddies have enjoyed the friendly confines of downtown Amarillo this season, going 32-21 at home.

Bullpen is Boomin': As a bullpen, Sod Poodles relievers have combined to allow just two earned runs in the last nine games. That stretch spans 20.1 innings of work, totaling an ERA of 0.90 over the nine games.

Sellout Streak: The organization will try to continue a 23-game sellout streak on Monday night at HODGETOWN.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.