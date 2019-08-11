Naturals Split Series with Walk-Off Win

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Northwest Arkansas catcher Freddy Fermin had himself a day as the backstop drove in all three runs, including the game-winner with a walk-off single in the ninth, to give the Naturals (47-69/16-32) a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers (64-54/27-22) on Sunday afternoon. The victory for Northwest Arkansas secured their third series split of the season.

Locked in 2-2 game to begin the ninth, the Naturals used patience at the plate to put pressure on the Drillers as they worked a walk, hit by pitch, and another walk against reliever Jordan Sheffield (L, 2-2) to load the bases with no outs. Tulsa called upon former Natural Luis Vasquez, whom saved the game last night, but he was unable to work out of the jam as Fermin ripped a single through the hole at shortstop and pointed to the dugout as he headed to first base after sending the Naturals to a win.

The Drillers had opened the scoring in the finale by using three consecutive singles in the first inning to plate a run as Angelo Mora provided a bases loaded single but outfielder Blake Perkins cut down another runner at the plate to limit the damage.

The Naturals would find an answer in the third as D.J. Burt reached on a bunt single and then advanced to third on a throwing error by Tulsa's catcher. Fermin stepped up next and brought home Burt with a groundout for his first RBI of the game.

The Drillers would regain the lead at 2-1 in their next at-bat as Eric Peterson tripled to right-center before scoring a force out.

Northwest Arkansas would tie it up again in the seventh as Fermin plated Burt with a single for his second RBI of the contest.

On a hot and muggy August day, the Naturals bullpen shined. The trio of Andres Sotillet, Franco Terrero, and Zach Lovvorn provided 4.2 innings of shutout baseball in relief of starter Dan Tillo to keep their offense within striking distance.

Lovvorn (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless ninth, which put him in position to earn the win after the Naturals and Fermin walked it off.

Tillo made his Arvest Ballpark debut on Sunday afternoon. The big left-hander pitched in and around trouble throughout most of the day but kept his team in it as he limited Tulsa to two runs on seven hits through 4.1 innings. Meanwhile, Leo Crawford kept the Naturals to just an unearned run and struck out seven over 5.0 frames. Neither starter factored into the decision.

Northwest Arkansas was out-hit in the game by a 12-to-7 clip but Fermin had three knocks to go along with his three RBIs on the day. It was just the ninth time this season that the Naturals won a game despite being out-hit by their opponent.

Today's game against the Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the 4-game homestand. The Naturals will head down to North Little Rock for a 4-game series with the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, before returning to Arvest Ballpark for a short, 3-game homestand against Tulsa from Friday, August 16th through Sunday, August 18th.

