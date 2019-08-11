Last Day to See Yadi at Hammons Field

August 11, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Iconic St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina is expected to conclude his Major League Rehab Assignment at Hammons Field during tonight's 6:10pm game.

Don't miss your chance to see Yadi up close at Hammons Field as the Cardinals close the series against Arkansas. Sunday's game also features the Great Southern Bank Cardinals Build-A-Bear Giveaway (2,000) and is a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream for kids before the game. Kids can run the bases after the game as well!

Additionally, Sunday is Christian Family Day with a pregame program beginning at 5:15pm. Gates open at 4:55pm. Tickets for tonight's game are going quickly, secure yours by clicking the link below right now.

Texas League Stories from August 11, 2019

