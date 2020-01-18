Late Goal Gives Enforcers 3-2 Win in Danbury

January 18, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





DANBURY - Dale Deon proved to be the hero for the Elmira Enforcers, as they capped off a weekend sweep of the Danbury Hat Tricks to the tune of a 3-2 score.

Hudson Michaelis opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game, giving the Enforcers a quick lead for the second consecutive night. It would take until the second period for the Hat Tricks to find an answer, as Shayne Morrissey potted his second goal of the weekend off an Aaron Atwell pass.

The Hat Tricks would take the lead on a powerplay goal scored by Cory Anderson from the slot, burying a terrific pass from the corner by Nicola Levesque. The lead would not last until the intermission, however, as Elmira answered back with a powerplay goal of their own late in the frame.

With the game knotted at two midway through the third period, Ahmed Mahfouz entered the attacking zone with Brandon Tucker streaking to the net. With Tucker screening the netminder, Dale Deon received a pass in the high slot and snuck a wrist shot through the five-hole.

Troy Passingham would finish with 39 saves for the Elmira win.

