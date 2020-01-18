Enforcers Trick Danbury, Sweep Weekend with 3-2 Win

The Elmira Enforcers were back in action tonight in Danbury after a hard fought 5-2 victory over the Hat Tricks last night. The big story from last nights game was the captain, Ahmed Mahfouz, reaching and surpassing 800-points in his professional hockey career, but not to be outdone, Brandon Tucker contributed a hat-trick in that game which helped lead them to victory.

The first period tonight was filled with penalties, but the Enforcers were able to break the tie and take a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game as Hudson Michealis continued his strong play as of late, and JT Walters, who recently rejoined the Enforcers lineup was able to collect his first point of the night with the assist on the goal. A total of six penalties were taken in the first twenty minutes of the game, and Danbury doubled the Enforcers shot totals, 12-6, despite Elmira having the lead going into the first intermission.

The first goal of the second period came very early just as our lone goal in the first period did. Shayne Morrissey of the Hat Tricks was able to accept a pass from Aaron Atwell and find the back of the net to tie our game at 1 just 2:18 into the period. A cross checking penalty by the Enforcers Glen Patterson put Danbury on the power-play, and they did not miss their opportunity as they scored with just 30 seconds remaining on the man advantage, giving them the 2-1 advantage on the scoreboard. The scoring picked up in the second period as Hudson Michealis put himself on hat-trick watch with his second goal of the game coming with just under five minutes left in the period. Ahmed Mahfouz added yet another point to his impressive weekend with the assist on Michealis' second goal, giving him six total points in these two games up to this point. Danbury continued to dominate in the shot column, and Passingham was phenomenal in net going into the second intermission, saving 29 of the 31 shots taken by Danbury through two periods.

It took a bit longer for the action to start in the third period as our first goal came just following the media timeout when Ahmed Mahfouz sent a pass across the ice to Dale Deon, and Deon took advantage of the Danbury net-minder being out of position and sent one five-hole to give Elmira a very important 3-2 lead.

Elmira would dominate the rest of the third period, leading 11-10 in the shot column for this period, and holding on to the 3-2 lead to sweep the weekend series. The Enforcers will be back in action this upcoming Wednesday when they travel to Watertown to take on the Wolves for one game at 7:30pm.

