Dashers Top Ice Breakers For Weekend Sweep

MENTOR, OH - Saturday night's contest between the visiting Danville Dashers and the Mentor Ice Breakers marked the final matchup between the two clubs on the season. The Dashers put an exclamation point on their eighth and final meeting with the Ice Breakers, riding a third period momentum swing to a 4-2 victory.

Fred Hein capped off a monster weekend with a four-point effort, netting a pair of goals and adding two assists. On the year, Hein has been a thorn in Mentor's side, scoring seven goals with nine assists for 16 points over eight outings against the Ice Breakers.

For the second consecutive night, Hein netted an early goal to put Danville up 1-0. This time, Hein bodied his way through a pair of Ice Breakers defensemen and snuck one through the five hole of Jordan Brant, who made his second start in as many games for Mentor.

The Ice Breakers responded at 12:44 of the opening period when Steven Fowler fired a wrist shot into the top right corner from point-blank range. Declan Conway and Dzmitry Daniliuk chipped in with the assists on the tally, but Patrik Zilak had the answer just over two minutes later with his 11th goal of the season to put the Dashers up 2-1 at the first intermission.

The second frame saw 10 total penalties called, including a game misconduct to Conway, the Ice Breakers' leading scorer. Both penalty kill units rose to the challenge and kept the opposing power play off the board. The only goal of the period came less than two minutes in when Thomas Stuart-Dant finished a one-timer off a beautiful pass across the slot by Jackson Tucker. Blake Naida added the secondary assist, marking his second point on the weekend.

Early in the third frame, the Ice Breakers had a lengthy 5 on 3 power play as three Dashers were tagged for minor penalties within a span of 1:32. Mentor's struggles on the man advantage continued as they were unable to convert. On the evening, the Ice Breakers were 0 for 10 on the power play.

Zilak netted his second goal of the game at 12:09 on a blistering slap shot. Brant never saw the puck as he was effectively screened. At 14:32, Hein created a turnover in the Ice Breakers' zone and capitalized on an open look at the net to make it a 4-2 final.

For the second night in a row, Dashers defenseman Logan Hawgood posted two assists. He entered the weekend having zero assists over his first 22 outings. Danville outshot Mentor 50-34, including 17-10 in the final frame.

For Mentor, Brant provided solid goaltending, stopped 46 of 50 shots. His counterpart, Harley White, improved to 6-2-0-1 thanks to a 32-save performance. Over his last three starts against Mentor, White has picked up three wins and compiled a .957 save percentage.

The Ice Breakers will look to salvage their three-game homestand this Monday afternoon with a matinee contest against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Tickets are available now at www.mentoricebreakers.com or by called (440) 290-8502.

