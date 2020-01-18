Fetterly Scores Thrice, Downs Battle Creek 10-3

Austin Fetterly and the Port Huron Prowlers celebrate a goal

It took a while for the Prowlers to get going. But when they did, they came at full force.

The Rumble Bees came out fast scoring a pair of goals before the first media timeout.

It wouldn't be until the 16:01 mark when Justin Portillo's outstretched stick poked in the first goal of the evening.

Austin Fetterly would find the back of the net in the waning seconds of the first period, taking the game into the first intermission with a 2-2 deadlock.

The Prowlers then turned it up to a level that Battle Creek couldn't match.

Seven second period goals would put the game out of reach.

Jay, Graham, Zulkanycz, Fetterly, Graham again, Porter, and Jay again would all be the benefactors of the Prowlers second period.

Porters goal would be his first pro goal, coming at the age of 44.

Fetterly would score his third and final goal in the third period. What made it all the more special, is that he accomplished this on his late fathers birthday, who was honored before the game.

The Prowlers will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Danville Dashers.

