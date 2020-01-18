River Dragons Win Weekend Series

The Watertown Wolves went into Saturday's game against the Columbus River Dragons hoping to bounce back after a tough loss on Friday night.

The first period saw the Wolves throw the body around, which resulted in them having possession for most of the period. Two River Dragons penalties saw the Wolves pile up the shots, outshooting them 22 to 15. Cameron Dimmitt would score with 15 seconds left in the period.

The second period saw the River Dragons MJ Graham score short-handed assisted by Liarakos and Trumbley. Santopoalo would score assisted by Moskal and Bondarenko. Chase Fallis would score the fourth goal of the period. The River Dragons would outshoot the Wolves in the period.

The third period saw the Wolves struggle. CJ Hayes, MJ Graham, and Parker Moskal would all score for the River Dragons. Will Harvey would come in to relieve Jeremy Pominville.

The Wolves are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Elmira Enforcers at home.

