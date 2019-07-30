Late Comeback Puts Mustangs Alone in First Place in North

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- The Billings Mustangs (4-1, 19-24) overcame a ninth-inning deficit to take over sole possession of first place in the Pioneer League North Division with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Great Falls Voyagers (3-2, 18-24) on Tuesday in front of 803 at Centene Stadium.

After Orlando Rodriguez retired the first two batters he saw in the bottom of the third inning, Harvin Mendoza doubled to center field for his second hit of the day. He was then brought in during the next at-bat when Lency Delgado singled to center to give Great Falls a 1-0 lead after three innings of play.

TJ Hopkins led off the top of the fourth with a single for the Mustangs. He is now on an eight-game hitting streak becoming the fourth player this season to reach an eight-game streak for Billings. He scored with two outs on Reniel Ozuna's double off the left field wall to even the game at 1-1.

The Mustangs briefly held a lead after Hopkins led off the sixth with a solo home run to right field. It was his third homer in the last five games. Over the last week, Hopkins has 15 hits, including two triples and three home runs for 10 runs scored and eight RBI since July 23.

Great Falls took a 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of walks that came in to score. After Mendoza and Sam Abbott were both put aboard on walks with one out, two RBI singles scored the pair to give the Voyagers their second lead of the game at 3-2.

Going to the top of the ninth trailing by one, the Mustangs found themselves down to their final strike with a man at first and two outs. Victor Ruiz drove a double down the third base line in a two-strike count to score Matt Lloyd and deal Karan Patel his third blown save in four opportunities.

Heading to extra innings for the sixth time this season, the Mustangs utilized two sacrifices, a bunt and a fly, to score their designated runner. Leading 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th, Johnnie Schneider retired all three batters he saw punctuated by a strikeout to close the game and give the Mustangs their first extra-inning win of the year.

The Mustangs now hold sole possession of first place in the North Division for the first time in 2019.

The Mustangs and the Voyagers will play in the finale of their three-game series Wednesday in Great Falls. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. MDT at Centene Stadium.

