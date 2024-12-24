Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

December 24, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)







This past week the Westchester Knicks won their second straight NBA G League Showcase Championship, Grand Rapids was awarded MLS NEXT Pro's sixth independent franchise and the Pro Volleyball Federation announced the league's inaugural All-Star Match will be held at Indy Ignite's home court Fishers Event Center on February 22nd.

Highlights from this week come from the NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, MLS NEXT Pro, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, Major Arena Soccer League, Pro Volleyball Federation Major League Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Canadian Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Northwest League

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Westchester Knicks won their second straight NBA G League Showcase Championship with a 125-119 over the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Tyler Kolek and TJ Warren combined for 19 points in the third quarter, as the Knicks outscored the Force 37-18 in the third quarter to take a 100-88 lead with 12 minutes remaining. Here are the highlights.

Full Trophy Presentation: Westchester Knicks Win 2024 G League Winter Showcase

Top 10 Plays Of The 2024 G League Winter Showcase

Women's National Basketball Association

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced that the third WNBA Canada Game will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm playing a regular-season game on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., marking the first regular-season WNBA game outside of the U.S. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert - "The WNBA Canada Game has been a tremendous opportunity to grow our league's footprint, and we look forward to hosting the first-ever international regular season game with the Seattle Storm's return to Canada to face the Atlanta Dream. As we prepare to establish permanent roots in Canada with a Toronto franchise, this game and our year-round engagement efforts are a nod to the incredible momentum around women's basketball in Canada."

Top 10 Plays of The 2024 WNBA Season

On NBA Today, the panel reacts to the Iowa Hawkeyes announcing that they'll be retiring the No. 22 for Caitlin Clark.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

In a groundbreaking development for soccer fans in Grand Rapids, MLS NEXT Pro has awarded West Michigan with the league's sixth independent team. Today, team owners and league officials announced that a Grand Rapids-based club will soon join MLS NEXT Pro, the top development league for professional men's soccer in the United States and Canada. Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer to complete the pro player pathway between MLS NEXT youth academies and MLS first teams, MLS NEXT Pro recently completed its third season. The league currently features 27 MLS-affiliated clubs and two independent clubs, with plans for more to join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville, Connecticut, and now West Michigan. The Grand Rapids team, temporarily known as West Michigan Soccer, will be primarily owned by David Van Andel and his family, with roles held by his sons Jesse, Aaron, Kyle, and Christian Van Andel. Dan DeVos and his family will hold a minority stake, with his son Cole DeVos also playing a key leadership role.

Grand Rapids soccer team to play in MLS Next Pro. The team does not have a name, logo or color scheme yet, but for now, it will be known as West Michigan Soccer.

Major League Soccer

San Diego FC (SDFC) selected University of California, Santa Barbara midfielder Manu Duah with the No. 1 overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025. A native of Ghana, Duah started all 14 games he played in for the Gauchos as the side went 8-3-3 during those matches. He produced his first collegiate assist on August 29 against the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Duah previously starred in MLS NEXT for Santa Barbara Soccer Club, helping them reach the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in the U19 age group. Duah joins fellow Gauchos Christian Ramírez (Columbus Crew), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC), and Emmanuel Boateng (New England Revolution) in MLS.

UC Santa Barbara freshman midfielder Manu Duah was selected with the first overall pick to San Diego FC, becoming The Big West's highest selection in the MLS SuperDraft history.The Ghana native is guaranteed a spot on San Dieog FC's roster for the next three seasons after playing 14 games for the Gauchos as a freshman in 2024.

Atlanta United announced it has named Ronny Deila as the club's head coach. Deila brings more than 17 years of head coaching experience across multiple countries and has won a total of six trophies, including four league titles and two domestic cup competitions. The Norwegian manager returns to MLS where he won the 2021 MLS Cup with New York City FC. He will be under contract through the 2027 MLS season and report to Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. "We're thrilled to welcome Ronny as the new head coach of Atlanta United," Club President and CEO Garth Lagerwey said. "He has a proven track record of winning in multiple leagues around the world, including the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC, and his knowledge of MLS was a key factor in our search. We believe his style of play aligns with the club's philosophy as we look to build a team that will compete for trophies consistently."

Ronny Deila FIRST INTERVIEW as Atlanta United HEAD COACH

The BEST Volley Goals of 2024

National Women's Soccer League

Portland Thorns FC captain, four-time NWSL Defender of the Year, three-time NWSL Champion and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Becky Sauerbrunn has announced her retirement from professional football. The Club will celebrate and honor its captain during the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season at a match to be named once the schedule has been released. Sauerbrunn retires following a nearly two-decade professional career across four leagues and seven teams. Sauerbrunn was one of four remaining original players from the initial 2013 National Women's Soccer League allocation process, part of the original group of 55 players selected to help found the league. As one of the league's foundational players, Sauerbrunn has been a part of the league for every one of its 12 seasons, finishing her career in the top 10 all-time for Minutes played (16,217), games started/played (184/189) and games won (83). Sauerbrunn ends her career having played in 189 regular-season matches, along with 10 NWSL playoff appearances.

Seattle Reign FC has acquired U.S. Women's National Team forward Lynn Williams and goalkeeper Cassie Miller from NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for midfielder Jaelin Howell, an international roster spot and $70,000 in allocation money. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Cassie Miller and Lynn Williams to Seattle Reign FC as we set our sights on an exciting 2025 season and beyond," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Cassie brings a seasoned and reliable presence to our goalkeeper corps, with her competitive mindset and familiarity with our coaching staff making her a perfect fit for our team culture. Lynn Williams is a proven winner with unmatched goal-scoring ability and a tireless work ethic. Her impact extends beyond the pitch, as her leadership and reputation as an outstanding teammate are second to none and recognized globally. We couldn't be more excited to have both Cassie and Lynn join the Reign family."

Lynn Williams to Reign, Julie Dufour to Angel City, Narumi Miura to the Spirit! - Attacking Third. Lisa Carlin, Darian Jenkins and Sandra Herrera chats transfer updates and free agency moves.

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced its schedule for the 2025 season, the league's 15th season of the modern era, which kicks off on Saturday, March 8, and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 25, with every team in action on the final day in pursuit of a place in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. The 2025 USL Championship regular season will see the league split into Eastern and Western Conferences with 12 teams in each conference (see below for conference alignment). Each club will play its conference opponents in a home-and-home series for 22 games and then play eight matches against the opposing conference - four home, four away - to make up the 30-game regular season schedule. The 2025 season will welcome Lexington Sporting Club to the USL Championship after the side competed in USL League One the previous two seasons. The club's recently completed 7,500-seat soccer-specific stadium will make its USL Championship debut on opening weekend as Lexington plays host to Hartford Athletic on March 8.

San Antonio FC announced the club has appointed Carlos Llamosa as the team's head coach. Llamosa becomes the third head coach in SAFC history as the club prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary season in 2025. "We are happy to welcome Carlos Llamosa to the SAFC family as our new head coach," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Carlos brings a pedigree of winning and success as a player and coach at the highest level of our domestic game. He has a deep understanding of the professional pathway for players in this country and has developed and worked with top players. As we celebrate our 10th season, we look forward to starting our new era with Carlos on the sidelines." Llamosa brings 14 years of professional coaching experience across multiple divisions to the helm at SAFC. He began his coaching career as an assistant in MLS with Chivas USA in 2010. He then moved to the New York Cosmos as the club returned to professional soccer after 28 dormant years. While with the Cosmos, Llamosa enjoyed an undefeated home record in 2013, helping lead the squad to a NASL Fall Season title and NASL Soccer Bowl Championship in the same season.

San Antonio FC has announced its new head coach ahead of its 10th anniversary season.

Northern Soccer League

Vancouver Rise FC announced the signing of Canadian international defender Shannon Woeller as the first player in club history. "We are thrilled to welcome Shannon back home to Vancouver," said Stephanie Labbé, sporting director of Vancouver Rise FC. "Prior to the Northern Super League, this type of opportunity to play at home hasn't existed for Shannon and many others. She is the first player we've signed to have played for Canada at the highest level, and certainly not the last. Shannon is an experienced professional with over 10 years of playing overseas, which will make her a key member of our backline, and a leader in our team." Woeller, 34, returns home to Vancouver after spending the past 11 years playing abroad in Norway, Iceland, Germany, Sweden, and Spain. Most recently, the experienced defender played for Vittsjö GIK in the Damallsvenskan, the highest division of women's football in Sweden.

United Soccer League One

USL League One announced its schedule for the 2025 season, the league's seventh overall, which kicks off on Saturday, March 8 with three matches and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 25 with every team in action ahead of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs. The 2025 USL League One season will feature the largest field in league history with 14 clubs competing across 210 matches in the regular season. The regular season will consist of 30 matches with every team playing a home-and-home series against each of the other 13 clubs and then four additional matches - two home, two away - in a single table format. New clubs making their professional debuts take centerstage as AV ALTA FC, FC Naples, Portland Hearts of Pine, Texoma FC and Westchester SC all kick off their inaugural campaigns in 2025.

Major Arena Soccer League

Week 3 was a busy one in the MASL, and Alex Bastyovanszky is here to show you everything you might've missed in just five minutes with this week's edition of MASL in 5!

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced its inaugural All-Star Match, set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Fishers Event Center. The event will showcase the league's top talent and give fans a unique opportunity to witness the best in professional volleyball. In a historic first for professional volleyball, CBS Television Network will air the match on its national broadcast outlet. This landmark moment underscores PVF's commitment to elevating the sport and bringing professional women's volleyball to a broader audience. "The All-Star Match will be a defining moment for our league and the sport of volleyball, showcasing the extraordinary talent of the PVF athletes and representing an incredible step forward in increasing visibility for the sport," boasted Jen Spicher, CEO of PVF. "Partnering with CBS to bring the All-Star Match to a national audience underscores our commitment to growing visibility for our athletes and providing unparalleled access to volleyball fans everywhere. We are also beyond excited to partner with CBS Sports on this incredible opportunity and thank them for their unwavering support in helping us continue to raise the profile for professional volleyball."

In February, the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) All-Star Match is coming to the Fishers Event Center, marking the third all-star event in central Indiana since February 2024.

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced its latest television agreement with FS1 and FS2, expanding its television coverage with 13 additional nationally televised matches in 2025. The deal includes four matches airing on FS1 and nine on FS2, bringing PVF's total national television footprint to over 24 matches across multiple premier linear and over-the-air networks - the most extensive television coverage in professional volleyball. The new agreement supports PVF's mission to enhance exposure for professional volleyball through increased national coverage, which is coming at a pivotal time as the sport continues to experience dramatic growth in popularity. "This agreement further cements our position as a leading force in professional volleyball. We're expanding an already substantial broadcast presence, giving fans unprecedented access to the highest level of competition," said Jen Spicher, CEO of PVF. "We're thrilled to broaden our exposure with the addition of FS1 and FS2 to bring our athletes and league to even more fans nationwide."

Major League Rugby

Miami Sharks had an impressive inaugural season. Relive the best moments.

Ultimate Frisbee Assocation

The best DEEP THROWS of the 2024 season!

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The BC Lions checked off a key item from the holiday shopping list as national defensive lineman Mathieu Betts has signed a two-year extension with the team. Betts was eligible to become a free agent this February. "Mathieu is an elite player in this league who is playing at a premium position. He's truly one-of-one, meaning there isn't another player like him in the CFL," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

The Montreal native put together a historic 2023 campaign with 18 sacks to set a new single-season Canadian mark previously held by Lion legend Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westerman. Betts was also the first Lion to lead the CFL in sacks since Keron Williams in 2012 while his 42 defensive tackles set a new career high.

A Grey Cup MVP will now be donning the Green and Gold. The Edmonton Elks have acquired the rights to veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for the rights to quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. "We believe in the importance of depth at the quarterback position and having two dependable options behind centre in the Canadian Football League," Elks VP of Football Operations & General Manager Ed Hervey said. "Cody is an accomplished CFL quarterback who will bring valuable experience to our locker room and organization." "We believe Cody can help this team and push Tre Ford to be the most successful quarterback he can be."

Behind every great athlete is an incredible story. In this episode of Unreal Stories, Nathan Rourke shares the sacrifices his family made to support his dream, the special bond he has with his brother, and the relentless work ethic that drives his training. From humble beginnings to becoming one of football's brightest talents, Nathan's journey is one of perseverance, family values, and unwavering dedication. This is more than football-it's about the moments and relationships that define who he is.

Top 10 Catches of 2024 CFL Season

Arena Football One

Arena football is coming to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the team ready to ignite the passion is the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks. The franchise, set to compete in the Arena Football One (AF1) league. The name "Mavericks" embodies the spirit of independence, daring, and a relentless pursuit of victory. It reflects the team's commitment to playing an exciting, unconventional brand of football that will captivate fans throughout the region. "We wanted a name that reflects the energy and excitement we plan to bring to the arena," said team owner Matt Rowland. "The Mavericks represent a bold, fearless approach to the game, and we're confident this team will embody that spirit on the field. We're eager to bring a thrilling new entertainment option to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton community."

Arena Football One (AF1) announces a new broadcast partnership with VICE Sports, making VICE TV the exclusive home for "Sunday Nights in the Arena," a weekly live prime-time broadcast kicking off March 16th. "Having a consistent live broadcast window for the League is a huge step for us," said AF1 CEO, Jerry Kurz. "We are grateful for VICE TV's belief in the product that we will put on the field and the entertainment value we offer. This partnership with VICE TV will elevate our league to new heights and introduce our brand of fast-paced, high-scoring football to millions of viewers." "VICE Media recently announced the launch of VICE Sports on VICE TV, a nightly prime-time programming block debuting early next year that will feature sports-themed docuseries, programs, events, and podcasts," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV. "Everyone at VICE TV is excited to add live AF1 action to our spring prime-time schedule. The addition of AF1 fits our goal to feature compelling, provocative, original programming that will resonate with and grow VICE TV's already young audience."

The Arizona Bandits have named Chad DeGrenier as the first head coach in team history. DeGrenier brings an extensive coaching history and arena football playing experience to Arizona. He has worked and played for multiple teams in the 50-yard game and had success at multiple levels as well. These skills and experiences translated to the high school ranks, where he built a reputation as a coach and leader. Working for the expansion Arizona Bandits will be a challenge that DeGrenier is well-suited for. Arena fans in Arizona should be excited for DeGrenier to take the helm of a Bandits team that features arena veterans and newcomers alike. With one of the most prolific passers in the history of the 50-yard game, Charles McCullum, and defensive game wreckers like Michael Badejo and Jeremiah Spicer, the Bandits are primed to make their mark on Arena Football One.

Arena Football One (AF1), the premier 50-yard football league, is excited to announce its management team for the 2025 season. This seasoned and experienced group of football and business executives will lead the league into a new era of exciting, fast-paced action. Key Management Team Members: Jeff Fisher, Commissioner: A legendary figure in the NFL, Fisher brings decades of experience and a passion for the game to the AF1. Jerry Kurz, CEO: Kurz's five decades of leadership in Arena Football will drive the league's growth and success. Jared Widman, President of Business Operations & CSO: Widman will lead the league's business development, strategy, marketing, and partnerships efforts. Christie McEwen, President of League & Team Operations: McEwen will oversee all aspects of league and team operations, includ ing player personnel, game operations, and fan experience. Gary Compton, Director of Football Operations: Compton will oversee all football operations, including rule enforcement, officiating, and player discipline. "We've assembled a world-class team of individuals who are dedicated to delivering an exceptional product on and off of the field," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "AF1 will showcase exciting, high-scoring football that will captivate and entertain fans of all ages."

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Stanislav Svozil fired a one-time shot through Devon Levi to touch off an epic Teddy Bear Toss that saw nearly 22,000 stuffed toys hit the ice in Cleveland.

Conor Sheary scored a highlight-reel goal to send the fur flying for the Syracuse Crunch. The forward double-tapped a puck out of mid-air to score the Crunch's only goal of the game as the crowd sent more than 11,000 stuffed toys to the ice.

ECHL

It's pretty rare to see a first-period goalie fight, but that's what we got in Friday night's game between the Adirondack Thunder and Reading Royals. Adirondack's David Fessenden challenged Keith Petruzzelli of the Royals and the fight did not last long as Fessenden came out swinging. Oddly enough, Fessenden was able to stay in the game and picked up the win, allowing just one goal. He was named the second star of the game.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

The London Knights have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm for veteran defenceman Cam Allen. Returning to Guelph in the deal are defenceman Noah Jenken and seven draft picks. Allen was the third overall pick to the storm in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Cam was later drafted by the Washinton Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has since signed with the club. The 19-year-old veteran defenceman had led the storm in points prior to the trade to London. "Cam is a high-end defenceman in our league. He's played in the OHL for a long time and can bring more veteran presence to our back end. He's a mobile, two-way player and we are excited to have Cam be a London Knight. With that said we are sad to see a young man in Noah go the other way but it's a good opportunity for him and we know he'll do well in the future. - Mark Hunter, Vice President & General Manager.

OHL Saves of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - December 9-15, 2024

United States Hockey League

Spin around the USHL for top plays, players of the week and an interview with Omaha Lancers defenseman Mikhail Katin.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan announced earlier today that the team has been sold to a trio of investors and will relocate to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, beginning with the 2025-2026 season. The finals details were finalized yesterday evening and the agreement with the new ownership group was officially signed. This brings an end to the sale process that began nearly a year ago, in January 2024, under the supervision of Ernst & Young. "It's a sad day, said Titan president Serge Thériault, one of the 11 Titan shareholders. The Titan has been an integral part of the Bathurst community for 27 years. The team gave us great moments and rallied the population. Unfortunately, we were playing in the smallest major junior market in Canada, and attendance dropped over the years. This made it impossible for us, the owners, to continue. I'd like to thank the Titan fans and corporate partners for their support since 1998."

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 4

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

Rickey Henderson, Major League Baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases and runs scored and a former Atlantic League All-Star, passed away on Friday, December 20, at the age of 65. During his 25-year MLB career, Henderson led the American League in stolen bases 12 times, was the 1990 American League MVP, and a 10-time All-Star who won two World Championships. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2009. Henderson spent two seasons in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. After playing in Boston in 2002, Henderson joined the defending champion Newark Bears at the start of the 2003 season and hit .339 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 56 games. He was named to the All-Star team and earned All-Star MVP honors by going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI double at age 44. Days later, Henderson's contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Northwest League

The Everett AquaSox potential new ballpark got a boost when the City Council unanimously voted to move ahead with a year-round outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Everett. "On behalf of 7th Inning Stretch, we'd like to express our gratitude to Mayor Franklin, her administration, and the entire City Council, as well as all our amazing fans and business leaders who stepped up to the plate and gave their support for the downtown location. We are excited for the next 40 years of affordable, family-friendly entertainment in Everett" said owner Chad Volpe.

Everett AquaSox score new downtown stadium, ensuring team's home game future. The new multipurpose facility will be located just east of the Angel of the Winds Arena. The design process will start in early 2025.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from December 24, 2024

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.