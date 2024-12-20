Seattle Reign FC Acquires Forward Lynn Williams and Goalkeeper Cassie Miller in Trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC

December 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC has acquired U.S. Women's National Team forward Lynn Williams and goalkeeper Cassie Miller from NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for midfielder Jaelin Howell, an international roster spot and $70,000 in allocation money, both clubs announced today.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Cassie Miller and Lynn Williams to Seattle Reign FC as we set our sights on an exciting 2025 season and beyond," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Cassie brings a seasoned and reliable presence to our goalkeeper corps, with her competitive mindset and familiarity with our coaching staff making her a perfect fit for our team culture. Lynn Williams is a proven winner with unmatched goal-scoring ability and a tireless work ethic. Her impact extends beyond the pitch, as her leadership and reputation as an outstanding teammate are second to none and recognized globally. We couldn't be more excited to have both Cassie and Lynn join the Reign family."

Since entering the NWSL in 2015, Williams has won four league championships and three NWSL Shields. In 2016, just her second season in the league, she was named the NWSL MVP and NWSL Golden Boot winner. The veteran has also earned NWSL Best XI First Team honors in 2016 and 2023 and Best XI Second Team honors in 2018.

The forward has tallied 80 goals across all NWSL competitions and became the league's all-time leading goalscorer last season when she notched her 79th goal on May 19. In the regular season, Williams has scored the second-most goals (68) and is tied for the third-most assists (30) in the league, while leading the NWSL in shots (506) and shots on goal (252). She is the only player in NWSL history with at least 60 goals and 30 assists in regular season play.

The 31-year-old has totaled 152 regular-season appearances (139 starts) and is coming off a season with Gotham FC where she recorded four goals and two assists in 16 games played.

"I am honored to join Seattle Reign FC and step into this new opportunity in my career," said Williams. "I've always said, 'If you aren't challenging yourself, you're not growing,' and this is definitely another challenge for me. I can't wait to meet all you Reign fans and get to know more about the culture here. I'm excited to meet my teammates and hopefully build lasting connections on and off the field."

Before spending the last two seasons with Gotham FC, the former league MVP played with the North Carolina Courage, where she won back-to-back league championships (2018, 2019) and three consecutive NWSL Shields (2017, 2018, 2019).

Williams was selected No. 6 overall by the Western New York Flash during the 2015 NWSL Draft. The following season, she helped the Flash win the 2016 NWSL Championship, was named the NWSL MVP and won the NWSL Golden Boot.

On the international stage, the California native debuted for the United States Women's National Team in 2016 and recorded a goal just 49 seconds into her debut against Switzerland. Impressively, she tallied her first assist for the Stars and Stripes just four days later. Since then, Williams has amassed 75 caps and recorded 25 goals and 13 assists. Williams is a five-time SheBelieves Cup champion (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) and has helped the United States to an Olympic bronze medal (2020) and Olympic gold medal (2024).

Joining the Reign's goalkeeping corps, Miller most recently spent one season with Gotham FC, where she made four starts in the regular season, recording one clean sheet and 12 saves. She added four starts during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and earned three clean sheets and 10 saves to help Gotham advance to the championship match. Miller was named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for her performance in the month of July.

Prior to playing with Gotham, Miller spent two seasons on the Kansas City Current and worked with current Reign FC Assistant Coach and Head of Goalkeeping Lloyd Yaxley. The 29-year-old recorded five shutouts in 12 starts with the Current, adding 36 saves.

"Joining Reign FC is an incredible opportunity," said Miller. "I'm eager to embrace this new chapter and make a meaningful impact in Seattle while helping the team work toward our goals."

In 2020, the Arizona native made her NWSL debut with the Chicago Red Stars during the Challenge Cup, where the team went on to finish as runner-up. The following season, she became the first goalkeeper in the NWSL to record two shutouts in her first two playoff appearances. She also led the Red Stars in shutouts across all competitions with seven.

Prior to her professional career, Miller was a part of the U.S. U-17 squad that won the 2012 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship and was later selected for the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup roster. She played collegiately at Florida State University, where she played every minute in goal during the Seminoles historic 2014 season that saw the program's first College Cup win. She also set a Florida State record of 48 career shutouts.

In preparation for the 2025 NWSL season, Seattle Reign FC will participate in the Coachella Valley Invitational, the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history. Day passes for Reign FC's matches against Bay FC and Angel City FC are now available at reignfc.com/tickets/cvi.

