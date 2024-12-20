Kansas City Current Acquires Midfielder Rocky Rodriguez Through Trade with Angel City Football Club

December 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) confirmed that the team has traded midfielder Raquel "Rocky" Rodríguez to the Kansas City Current. In exchange, ACFC will receive $100,000 in intra-league transfer funds.

"After speaking with Rocky, it was decided that this trade was a desired outcome," said ACFC Technical Director Mark Wilson. "We are grateful for her contributions to our season and wish her the best."

Rodríguez joined ACFC in January via trade with Portland Thorns FC. She appeared in 20 matches for the club in all 2024 NWSL competitions, scoring one goal in 1,139 minutes on the pitch. Prior to joining ACFC, she spent four seasons with Portland, earning 72 NWSL match appearances in all competitions, notching seven goals and three assists in 4,745 total minutes. She helped lead Portland to a 2021 NWSL Shield title, a 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup title, and a 2022 NWSL Championship.

Born and raised in San José, Costa Rica, Rodríguez has been a member of the Costa Rica Women's National Team since 2012, earning 46 goals in 101 caps. In 2023, she appeared in both matches for Costa Rica during the 2023 Women's World Cup, totaling 117 minutes on the pitch. In 2022, she was a vital part of the club qualifying for the World Cup, after scoring a brace against the U.S. Virgin Islands on February 20, 2022, and a goal against Saint Kitts and Nevis on February 17, 2022.

Rodríguez spent her collegiate career at Penn State University, where she became the second Nittany Lion in history to win the MAC Hermann Trophy.

