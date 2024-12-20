2024 North Carolina Courage by the Numbers

by Fran Stuchbury

December 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage







The North Carolina Courage finished the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season in fifth place in the NWSL standings at 12-11-3 for 39 points before falling 1-0 in the Quarterfinal Round to the Kanas City Current on the road. Here is the 2024 North Carolina Courage season by the numbers.

1 - Courage player named to NWSL Best XI: Kaleigh Kurtz

1 - North Carolina player named to Second XI: Ryan Williams

1 - Red card, by Ryan Williams

1 - Penalty kick, made by Courage by Malia Berkley

2 - Canadian Courage players: Bianca St. Georges & Victoria Pickett

2 - Own goals surrendered

3 - Victories on the road

3 - Penalty kicks attempted, all by Malia Berkley

3 - Players who played in all 26 regular season games: Kaleigh Kurtz, Ashley Sanchez, and Casey Murphy

4 - Assists by Ashley Sanchez, most on the team

4 - Most goals scored in a road game, Sept. 8th against San Diego Wave

4 - Most goals given up in a road game, May 1st against Orlando Pride

5 - Goals scored by Ashley Sanchez, most on the team

5 - Most yellow cards, by Denise O'Sullivan

5 - Most goals scored during a home game, March 16th vs. Houston Dash

6 - Goal differential

6 - Clean sheets, no goals allowed by Casey Murphy

9 - Victories at home

14 - American Courage players

16 - North Carolina players who scored at least one goal

18 - Age of the youngest player on the Courage roster, Riley Jackson

21 - Assists by the team

23 - Players who appeared in at least one game

27 - Yellow cards given to the team

28 - Goals surrendered

30 - Age of the oldest player on the Courage roster, Meredith Speck

34 - Goals scored

56 - Offsides calls against North Carolina

81 - Saves by goalkeeper Casey Murphy

106 - Corner kicks taken

2,340 - Minutes played by Kaleigh Kurtz and Casey Murphy to lead the Courage

4,528 - Smallest home crowd, May 17th vs. Utah Royals

6,362 - Average attendance for the 13 home Courage games

10,026 - Most fans at a home game, November 2nd against the Washington Spirit

14,527 - Total passes, most in the NWSL

82,702 - Total numbers of fans who attended the 13 Courage home games

