Kansas City Current Acquires Midfielder Rocky Rodriguez in Trade with Angel City

December 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have acquired midfielder Raquel "Rocky" Rodríguez from Angel City FC in exchange for $100,000 in intra-league transfer funds. Rodriguez will join her new Kansas City Current teammates when preseason begins in January 2025.

"Rocky is a player with great experience who brings even more quality and depth into our midfield group," said sporting director and head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "Her knowledge of this league and the competition will be beneficial to our team and we're happy to bring her to Kansas City."

The nine-year veteran midfielder was originally selected by Sky Blue FC with the second overall pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft and went on to win the NWSL's Rookie of the Year. She played 76 games for Sky Blue/Gotham FC over four seasons with eight goals and five assists.

She was traded to the Portland Thorns just prior to the 2020 Challenge Cup and Fall Series and played every game for the Thorns in each competition. She went on to play 52 games for Portland. Along the way she helped them win the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, the 2021 NWSL Shield and the 2022 NWSL Championship.

After being traded to LA in January 2024, Rodriguez made her Angel City debut against the Current March 23 at CPKC Stadium. Coming in as a second half substitute, she provided an immediate spark for her team and nearly scored an equalizing goal, but was deemed offside after VAR review. She played 20 games for Angel City with 13 starts and 1,139 minutes played.

Internationally, Rodriguez is one of the stars of the Costa Rican National Team. She scored the country's first ever World Cup goal in 2015, netting the goal in the opening match against Spain. She played every match for her country in 2015 and in the 2023 World Cup. She has over 100 caps with Costa Rica.

