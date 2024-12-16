Arena Football One (AF1) Announces Management Team for 2025 Season

Chicago, IL - December 16, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1), the premier 50-yard football league, is excited to announce its management team for the 2025 season. This seasoned and experienced group of football and business executives will lead the league into a new era of exciting, fast-paced action.

Key Management Team Members:

Jeff Fisher, Commissioner: A legendary figure in the NFL, Fisher brings decades of experience and a passion for the game to the AF1.

Jerry Kurz, CEO: Kurz's five decades of leadership in Arena Football will drive the league's growth and success.

Jared Widman, President of Business Operations & CSO: Widman will lead the league's business development, strategy, marketing, and partnerships efforts.

Christie McEwen, President of League & Team Operations: McEwen will oversee all aspects of league and team operations, includ ing player personnel, game operations, and fan experience.

Gary Compton, Director of Football Operations: Compton will oversee all football operations, including rule enforcement, officiating, and player discipline.

"We've assembled a world-class team of individuals who are dedicated to delivering an exceptional product on and off of the field," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "AF1 will showcase exciting, high-scoring football that will captivate and entertain fans of all ages."

Last week, VICE Media announced that its recently launched VICE Sports brand will have a broadcast relationship with the League. AF1 will continue to unveil exciting announcements regarding corporate partnerships, scheduling, and additional broadcast partnerships.

"We're committed to the future of the 50-yard game and establishing a sustainable growth path while delivering an unforgettable fan experience," stated CEO Jerry Kurz. "The next three months will be filled with exciting announcements that will shape the future of Arena Football. Our partnerships will help us connect with a younger generation while staying true to the heart and soul of the game."

As the 2025 season approaches, "Arena Football is more than just a game; it's a non-stop and action-packed family experience offering access to key demographics in markets throughout the country," said President of Business Operations Jared Widman. "We are committed to offering tremendous value to our partners and broadcast rights holders. We can't wait to share the excitement with the world."

The League recently launched its online store at shop.theaf1.com with a collection of team hoodies. Additional items will be added closer to the start of the 2025 season.

