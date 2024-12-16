December 16 Transactions Update

With the opening of the AF1 Shop over the weekend, exciting things continue to happen for Arena Football One and its teams. There are several exciting announcements on the horizon this week as our teams continue their preparation for the 2025 AF1 Season. Here is the December 16 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Robert Mihaly Wilkes-Barre OL

Kendall O'Fowler Corpus Christi DL

Zechariah Thomas Nashville OL

Jakobe Buford Corpus Christi OL

Torrion Stevenson Corpus Christi DL

Joshua Reece Nashville WR

Gary Brown Arizona WR

