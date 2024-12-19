Everett City Council Advances Proposed New Downtown Development Project

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox potential new ballpark got a boost Wednesday night when the City Council unanimously voted to move ahead with a year-round outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Everett.

"On behalf of 7th Inning Stretch, we'd like to express our gratitude to Mayor Franklin, her administration, and the entire City Council, as well as all our amazing fans and business leaders who stepped up to the plate and gave their support for the downtown location. We are excited for the next 40 years of affordable, family-friendly entertainment in Everett" said owner Chad Volpe.

The AquaSox have played at Funko Field, which is owned by the Everett Public School District, since their inaugural season in 1984. Currently the ballpark doesn't meet Minor League Baseball's new facility standards.

"The AquaSox have called Everett home for 40 years and they've become an important and beloved part of Everett- creating jobs, supporting our economy and giving back to the community," said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. "MLB changed the game with their new requirements, but we're committed to maximizing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to make an infrastructure investment that will boost our economy and provide a new quality of life amenity." For nearly a year, the Stadium Fiscal Advisory Committee has been reviewing numerous economic and environmental impact studies leading up to the vote as well as hosting several public hearings. The city considered a number of options, and eventually narrowed down to three: renovate Funko Field, build a new stadium downtown or do nothing.

Everett approved the use of a progressive design-build team for the project in October, a method where owners, contractors and architects work together through the entire process, from initial design to final construction. It will allow the city to design a new stadium to a specific budget.

Once completed, the facility will host the AquaSox as well as professional soccer, festivals and community events. Professional baseball and soccer games would combine to fill the stadium 106 days of the year. The new stadium is not projected to impact taxes. Additionally, the state of Washington pledged $7.4 million to the project in 2023.

"This is a home run for the entire community" said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "The AquaSox and the City of Everett are very excited to see the project moving forward and for the benefits the new ballpark will bring into our community for generations."

The 2025 AquaSox home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 pm against the Hillsboro Hops. The six-game season-opening home stand concludes with a 4:05 pm match-up on Sunday, April 13th.

