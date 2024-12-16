PVF Announces Inaugural All-Star Match to Air Nationally on CBS Sports

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced its inaugural All-Star Match, set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Fishers Event Center. The event will showcase the league's top talent and give fans a unique opportunity to witness the best in professional volleyball.

In a historic first for professional volleyball, CBS Television Network will air the match on its national broadcast outlet. This landmark moment underscores PVF's commitment to elevating the sport and bringing professional women's volleyball to a broader audience.

"The All-Star Match will be a defining moment for our league and the sport of volleyball, showcasing the extraordinary talent of the PVF athletes and representing an incredible step forward in increasing visibility for the sport," boasted Jen Spicher, CEO of PVF. "Partnering with CBS to bring the All-Star Match to a national audience underscores our commitment to growing visibility for our athletes and providing unparalleled access to volleyball fans everywhere. We are also beyond excited to partner with CBS Sports on this incredible opportunity and thank them for their unwavering support in helping us continue to raise the profile for professional volleyball."

The match will take place at 1:30 pm ET at Fishers Event Center, home of the league's newest franchise, the Indy Ignite. Opened in November 2024, the brand-new venue is already becoming a go-to destination for sports and entertainment, hosting concerts and events and serving as the sports hub for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) and Fishers Freight (IFL).

"The excitement continues to build in Indianapolis for professional women's volleyball," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "Hosting the first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star weekend, just as we're celebrating Indy Ignite's inaugural season, is nothing short of epic. We're grateful for the support of the Indiana Sports Corporation, Hamilton County Sports Authority, and the City of Fishers in securing this bid. We're looking forward to putting together our All-Star Host Committee and getting to work on creating an amazing experience for volleyball fans from across the country."

The All-Star Match will include players from all league teams. The selection process, coaches, and format will be announced soon. Ticket information will also be available in the coming weeks.

