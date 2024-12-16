Blackwell, Nebraska Cornhuskers Advance to Final Four

LINCOLN, Neb. - San Diego Mojo draft pick Leyla Blackwell and the third-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers advanced to the NCAA Semifinals with a sweep of No. 7 Wisconsin at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday afternoon. Nebraska will square off with No. 2 Penn State on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Nebraska won a tight opening set, 26-24, then took a 2-0 lead with a dominating 25-17 victory in set two. In set three, Wisconsin led 15-11 but Nebraska won 14 of the final 20 rallies to complete the sweep with a 25-21 victory. The Huskers improved to 33-2 on the season and has one five-straight games. Their last loss was a road contest at Penn State where the Nittany Lions won 3-1, snapping a 25-match winning streak for Nebraska.

Wisconsin featured Mojo first-round selection Devyn Robinson, who tallied 3.5 points in the loss with three kills and one block assist.

Nebraska reached the national semifinal for the seventh time in the last ten seasons, the most in the nation. It will mark the second career NCAA semifinal for Blackwell, who led San Diego to the Final Four during the Toreros' historic 2022 campaign.

The winner of the Nebraska-Penn State match will face the victor of the No. 1 Pitt and No. 4 Louisville in the National Championship on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. PT. The Mojo will host a NCAA Championship Watch Party that afternoon at the Union Kitchen & Tap's Pacific Beach location.

The national semifinal matches will broadcast live on Thursday on ESPN beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT and Sunday's national championship will air on ABC.

