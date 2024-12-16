Pro Volleyball Federation Makes History with Inaugural All-Star Match

December 16, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premiere professional volleyball league in the United States, has announced its inaugural All-Star Match, set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025 on Indy Ignite's home court, Fishers Event Center. The event will showcase the league's top talent and give fans a unique opportunity to witness the best in professional volleyball.

In a historic first for professional volleyball, CBS Television Network will air the match on its national broadcast. This landmark moment underscores PVF's commitment to elevating the sport and bringing professional women's volleyball to a broader audience.

"The All-Star Match will be a defining moment for our league and the sport of volleyball, showcasing the extraordinary talent of the PVF athletes and representing an incredible step forward in increasing visibility for the sport," said Jen Spicher, CEO of PVF. "Partnering with CBS to bring the All-Star Match to a national audience underscores our commitment to growing visibility for our athletes and providing unparalleled access to volleyball fans everywhere. We are also beyond excited to partner with CBS Sports on this incredible opportunity and thank them for their unwavering support in helping us continue to raise the profile for professional volleyball."

The All-Star match will take place at 1:30 pm ET on Feb. 22 at Fishers Event Center, home of the league's newest franchise, the Indy Ignite. Opened in November 2024, the venue is already becoming a go-to destination for sports and entertainment, hosting concerts and events and also serving as the sports hub for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) and Fishers Freight (IFL). The Ignite's inaugural season begins at Fishers Event Center on Jan. 11. Tickets to Ignite matches, which start at $30 per match, are available at indyignitevb.com.

"The excitement continues to build in Indianapolis for professional women's volleyball," said Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite. "Hosting the first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star weekend, just as we're celebrating Indy Ignite's inaugural season, is nothing short of epic. "We're grateful for the support of the Indiana Sports Corp, Hamilton County Sports

Authority, and the City of Fishers in securing this bid. We're looking forward to putting together our All-Star Host Committee and getting to work on creating an amazing experience for volleyball fans from across the Country."

The PVF All-Star match is the third such All-Star weekend to be announced for Central Indiana-together the three will take place across a span of 18 months. The NBA All-Star game was held on the Indiana Pacers' and Fever's home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, on Feb. 18. 2024 and the WNBA All-Star game will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025.

"Indianapolis and the state of Indiana continue to solidify their support of women's sports, and this is another great step forward," said Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff and Strategy for Indiana Sports Corp. "To now host three All-Star events within 18 months and secure this event as a part of the Ignite's inaugural season shows how this community can quickly come together and elevate ourselves as the place where champions are crowned."

In partnership with the City of Fishers and Indy Ignite, the Hamilton County Sports Authority is leading the charge with the All-Star Host Committee made up of community leaders in the region that share the common goal of promoting and executing premier events in Central Indiana.

"The All-Star Host Committee is committed to hosting an unprecedented inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) All-Star Game that will showcase the extraordinary talent of the PVF and the sport of volleyball. Thanks to the region's devoted sports expertise and fandom, the PVF All-Star Game is another example of a world-class event selecting Indiana as its host location," said Carl Daniels, Director of Hamilton County Sports Authority.

The PVF All-Star Match will include players from all league teams. The selection process, coaches, and format will be announced soon. Ticket information will also be available in the coming weeks.

