USL League One Reveals the 2025 Schedule

TAMPA, Fla. - USL League One today announced its schedule for the 2025 season, the league's seventh overall, which kicks off on Saturday, March 8 with three matches and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 25 with every team in action ahead of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs.

The 2025 USL League One season will feature the largest field in league history with 14 clubs competing across 210 matches in the regular season. The regular season will consist of 30 matches with every team playing a home-and-home series against each of the other 13 clubs and then four additional matches - two home, two away - in a single table format.

The recently announced expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup will make up the remaining four matches in each club's schedule, with group play beginning on April 25 and concluding on July 26, with dedicated USL Jägermeister Cup weekends in the last week of each month. The USL Jägermeister Cup includes all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season with the USL Jägermeister Cup Final taking place on Saturday, Oct. 11.

New clubs making their professional debuts take centerstage as AV ALTA FC, FC Naples, Portland Hearts of Pine, Texoma FC and Westchester SC all kick off their inaugural campaigns in 2025. FC Naples and Westchester SC will feature on opening weekend as they face off against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and Greenville Triumph SC, respectively, on March 8. AV ALTA FC will begin on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC on March 15, while fellow newcomer Texoma FC will start the season at home against One Knoxville SC on March 22. The final club to make its professional debut will be Portland Hearts of Pine as they travel to face FC Naples on March 29.

Two-time League One champion Union Omaha will begin its title defense on the road against Greenville Triumph SC in a 2024 USL League One Playoffs rematch on March 12. The two winningest clubs in USL League One history, Greenville will seek its first-ever home win against the Owls.

Other marquee early season matches include:

March 15: The two oldest clubs in the league will renew their decade-long rivalry for the 23rd time when the Charlotte Independence host the Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium with two of the longest-tenured coaches on the sidelines, Charlotte's Mike Jeffries and Richmond's Darren Sawatzky.

March 29: The first Henny Derby of the season between the Richmond Kickers and Forward Madison FC will be played before what's always a raucous crowd at City Stadium as the 'Mingos look to avenge last season's result when the Kickers handed them their first loss of the 2024 season.

All 14 clubs will kick off on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 25 in pursuit of a spot in the 2025 USL League One Playoffs. Matches to circle on the final day include a rematch of the 2024 USL League One Final between Union Omaha and Spokane Velocity FC and the third and final Henny Derby of the season between the Richmond Kickers and Forward Madison FC.

2025 USL League One Playoffs

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in the regular season standings will qualify for the 2025 USL League One Playoffs which will kick off on the weekend of Nov. 1.

The USL League One Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format. The postseason will conclude with the 2025 USL League One Final taking place between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

