Callum Johnson Re-Signs with One Knox for the 2025 Season

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Callum Johnson will be staying with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season. Johnson saw 31 appearances with One Knox last season, and in 2025 and looks to improve on the successful 2024 campaign.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to One Knox for the 2025 season," said Johnson, "and especially to have the opportunity to play at the brand new stadium in front of our amazing fans!."

2025 will be Callum Johnson's 3rd season with One Knoxville, having come from LA Galaxy II prior to the 2023 season.

Pending league and federation approval.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.