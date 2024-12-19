Greenville Triumph Announces 2025 Match Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has officially released its 2025 match schedule, setting the stage for an exciting season of competition in USL League One. With matches spanning from March to October, fans can look forward to intense rivalries, home match days at Paladin Stadium, and thrilling USL Jägermeister Cup clashes in the tournament's new format.

Key Dates to Mark on Your Calendar

The Triumph kicks off its seventh League One campaign on Saturday, March 8th against expansion-Westchester SC at Paladin Stadium in the first of 34 scheduled matches. The season includes 30 league matches, with 15 home dates in League One play offering plenty of opportunities for fans to cheer on the team.

In addition to the regular-season fixtures, four matches stand out as Jägermeister Cup showdowns. The second year of the World Cup-style tournament will see USL Championship clubs join the tournament alongside League One, with each club playing two home and two away matches in the group stage. Greenville's Cup schedule is set with the following fixtures:

Saturday, April 26th at South Georgia Tormenta FC

Saturday, May 31st at Charleston Battery

Saturday, June 28th vs. Miami FC

Saturday, July 26th vs. FC Naples

These high-stakes matchups could prove crucial as Greenville battles for silverware in the expanded cup competition.

Home Highlights

Greenville fans can circle these must-watch home matches:

March 12th vs. Union Omaha

May 17th vs. Antelope Valley FC

June 7th vs. FC Naples

September 3rd vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

Road Challenges

The Triumph face tough road battles, including trips to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (April 19th) and South Georgia Tormenta FC (August 2nd), which could have playoff implications later in the season.

Closing the Home Campaign

Greenville will play its final home match of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, October 18th against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Paladin Stadium. With playoff positioning potentially on the line in addition to the Peach States Derby trophy, this match promises to be a thrilling finale for Triumph fans in the Upstate. The season concludes on Saturday, October 25th, with Greenville traveling to face One Knoxville SC in its last regular-season fixture.

Times and theme nights will be released in the coming weeks. Start planning your match days and join us for another unforgettable season in the Upstate with season tickets!

