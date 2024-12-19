Union Omaha Unveils 2025 USL League One Regular Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Union Omaha has announced its 2025 USL League One regular season schedule, set to kick off their defense of the USL League One title in mid-March. 17 home matches are on the docket between league play and the newly expanded USL Jägermeister Cup.

Once again, the Owls will begin their season on the road for a semifinal rematch against Greenville Triumph on Wednesday, March 12th. However, Union Omaha will need to wait until Matchday 6 for their first home match, scheduled against expansion club Portland Hearts of Pine on Saturday, May 10th.

As for other new visitors to Werner Park:

Texoma FC will fly north for a cup match on Wednesday, July 23rd, adding a third bird team to this year's schedule.

Westchester SC will meet Union Omaha for the first time on Wednesday, August 6th for a league fixture.

AV Alta FC treks from the west to the Midwest for their first trip to Omaha on Saturday, August 23rd.

FC Naples will wait a while to leave the coast behind, as their maiden voyage to Werner Park will be for a Sunday, October 5th matchup.

Union Omaha's slate of fixtures for the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup is as follows:

Away: New Mexico United (Saturday, April 26th)

Away: San Antonio FC (Saturday, June 28th)

Home: Texoma FC (Wednesday, July 23rd)

Home: El Paso Locomotive (Saturday, July 26th)

The Owls' regular season will conclude with matches at home against Forward Madison on Saturday, October 18th and a 2024 USL League One Final rematch against Spokane Velocity on Saturday, October 25th.

The USL Jägermeister Cup will now feature six regional groups, consisting of six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation. Union Omaha's group consists of fellow USL League One club Texoma FC, as well as USL Championship Clubs New Mexico United, Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Phoenix Rising, San Antonio FC, and El Paso Locomotive.

Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The group stage kicks off April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. After the group stage, which will see the six group winners and two wild cards advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds, a draw will set the matchups which will begin three weeks later. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 11.

