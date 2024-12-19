Forward Madison FC 2025 Season Schedule Announced

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC announced the 2025 USL League One and 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Schedules today. This season is set to introduce five new clubs-AV ALTA FC, FC Naples, Portland Hearts of Pine, Texoma FC, and Westchester SC to the league as well. These fresh faces add exciting new rivalries and destinations to the League One landscape.

Mark your calendars for March 15th, when the 'Mingos take on FC Naples for the first ever time on the road. The 2025 Forward Madison Home Opener is scheduled for April 19th against another new opponent, Texoma FC, at historic Breese Stevens Field. This match is set to kick off at 6:00pm CST.

With the expansion of the Jägermeister Cup, Forward Madison is set to take on new matchups facing off against two USL Championship opponents. Forward will first host Indy Eleven on April 26th at 6pm, and travel away to face Birmingham Legion in Protective Stadium on July 26th.

Forward Madison FC also plans to announce two additional exhibition matches in the 2025 Season. Look to our website and social media for schedule updates and announcements.

