San Antonio FC Announces Carlos Llamosa as Head Coach

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today the club has appointed Carlos Llamosa as the team's head coach. Llamosa becomes the third head coach in SAFC history as the club prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary season in 2025.

"We are happy to welcome Carlos Llamosa to the SAFC family as our new head coach," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Carlos brings a pedigree of winning and success as a player and coach at the highest level of our domestic game. He has a deep understanding of the professional pathway for players in this country and has developed and worked with top players. As we celebrate our 10th season, we look forward to starting our new era with Carlos on the sidelines."

Llamosa brings 14 years of professional coaching experience across multiple divisions to the helm at SAFC. He began his coaching career as an assistant in MLS with Chivas USA in 2010. He then moved to the New York Cosmos as the club returned to professional soccer after 28 dormant years. While with the Cosmos, Llamosa enjoyed an undefeated home record in 2013, helping lead the squad to a NASL Fall Season title and NASL Soccer Bowl Championship in the same season.

In 2017, the Colombia native returned to the MLS ranks as an assistant for the New York Revolution. Llamosa coached most recently at Portland Timbers from 2018-23, helping guide Portland to MLS runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021 and an MLS is Back tournament championship in 2020.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to be part of this amazing family at one of the best organizations in the country," said Llamosa. "Together with the front office and technical staff, I look forward to putting together a top team in the league, and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere our fans will create at our first game."

Prior to his time as a coach, Llamosa enjoyed a successful playing career over a span of 18 years. Playing as a defender, Llamosa began his career in Colombia for second-division side Colmena (1986-89) followed by first-division Huila (1990) before moving to the United States. He made 181 appearances over the course of his MLS career, playing with D.C. United (1997-2000), Miami Fusion (2001), New England Revolution (2002-05) and Chivas USA (2006-07). Llamosa is a two-time MLS Cup winner with D.C. and was selected to the MLS Best XI with Miami in 2001. Shortly after becoming a United States citizen in 1998, Llamosa made his U.S. national team debut and went on to earn 29 caps. Llamosa officially retired from professional play in 2007.

