Must be Mukwelle: New Mexico United Announces Return of Mukwelle Akale for 2025 Season

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that forward and top assist-maker in 2024, Mukwelle Akale will return to the club for the 2025 season. Akale joined United ahead of the 2024 season, and recorded a team-best seven assists in all competitions during the 2024 season.

In addition to leading the club in assists, Akale was adept at finding the net, himself in 2024. His five goals in all competitions were tied for second on the team during the 2024 season. Akale's fantastic footwork along the right side of attack, and his ability to score and create from set pieces really set him apart last season.

Akale was terrific throughout 2024, but perhaps his most-notable contribution came in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, as United played host to rivals Phoenix Rising FC in their first-ever home playoff match. With the score level at 1-1 in the 85th minute, Akale tapped home what would be the match-winning goal, earning United a trip to the Western Conference Quarterfinal.

Akale joins a growing list of returning core players for New Mexico United, who look to build on last season's top-seeded finish.

