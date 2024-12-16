Hartford Athletic Sign Forward Jonathan Jimenez Vargas

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced today that they have signed forward Jonathan Jimenez Vargas ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The Norwalk, CT native is Hartford's first new signing to the 2025 roster.

"I'm proud to join Hartford Athletic and represent my home state at the next level," said Jimenez. "The direction this club is headed and the energy around it are inspiring. I'm ready to give everything I have to help Hartford succeed in 2025 and can't wait to play in front of the best fanbase in the USL."

Jimenez Vargas joins Athletic after three excellent seasons with NYCFC II, proving to be one of the most dynamic attacking players on the MLS Next Pro side. Over 70 appearances and nearly 6,000 minutes, the 23-year-old scored 23 goals and added 11 assists. In 2024, Jimenez Vargas was a critical piece in NYCFC II's improbable U.S. Open Cup run, showcasing his capability against USL Championship talent. Two of his four assists came in the team's 3-2 victory over Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium on April 17th, and he scored the game-winning goal in their 1-0 upset over eventual USL Championship Cup Final winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Round of 32.

"We're thrilled to bring Jonathan to Hartford," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a versatile attacking player with a proven ability to make an impact in the final third. Jonathan's work ethic and experience at the professional level make him a great fit for our club, and we're excited to see him contribute in 2025."

Jimenez Vargas played collegiately at the University of North Carolina for three years, making 49 appearances and adding four goals and four assists. While in Chapel Hill, he helped lead the Tar Heels to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Born in Jiquilpan, Mexico, Jimenez Vargas was raised in Norwalk, Connecticut, and began playing for NYCFC's youth academy in 2017. The forward helped NYCFC to back to back U.S. Development Championships in 2018 and 2019, and was voted to the Eastern Conference Best XI.

More player signings will be announced in the coming weeks. Looking to lock up the best seats at Trinity Health Stadium to watch the Green and Blue in 2025? The best prices of the season are available now! Visit hartfordathletic.com/seasontickets to secure your seat today.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.