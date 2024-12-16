FC Tulsa Announces Return of Harvey St Clair Ahead of 2025 Season
December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has announced the return of defender Harvey St Clair ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.
St Clair, 26, returns to Green Country following an opening campaign in which he made 27 appearances (17 starts) for the club. His inaugural season stateside saw him post a team-best 76 crosses, along with 32 tackles, 22 interceptions and three assists.
He netted USL Championship Team of the Week honors in FC Tulsa's regular-season finale, posting an assist and three chances created as it won 2-1 over Monterey Bay F.C. He also earned a bench nod in Week 23.
A native of London, England, St Clair starred in Chelsea's Academy alongside Reece James and Mason Mount, climbing its ranks from age 6 to 19. In his tenure, he logged seven goals with Chelsea's U18s, with three coming in the FA Youth Cup.
St Clair turned down first-team contracts with Chelsea and Watford at 19, opting to join Italian side Venezia FC in 2018.
He appeared in 22 contests (four starts) for the club in Serie B, making loan stints with Kilmarnock, Seregno, Triestina and Vis Pesaro during the stint. He posted two goals with Triestina.
St Clair added three caps with the Scotland U21 National Team at the 2018 Toulon Tournament while also competing in U17, U19 and U20 competitions.
FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.
Current 2025 FC Tulsa Roster
Forwards: Kalil ElMedkhar
Defenders: Owen Damm, Arthur Rogers, Harvey St Clair
Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda, Michael Creek
