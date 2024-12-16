Johan Peñaranda Named Finalist for USL Championship Save of the Year

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda has been named one of four finalists for 2024 USL Championship Save of the Year, the league announced today.

Peñaranda earned a finalist spot after winning his four-person Group Stage with 49% of the vote. With the winner determined via fan vote, he faces Felipe Rodriguez (Miami FC), Hunter Suite (Indy Eleven) and Christian Herrera (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) in the finals. The poll will close at 11 a.m. CT on Friday.

All finalist highlights, including Peñaranda's penalty save, are available here.

Peñaranda posted the game-saving effort on July 13, logging back-to-back saves off a penalty kick in the 90(+1) minute. Facing Ousseni Bouda, he laid out and deflected a low drive to the right of the goal before springing up and saving a rebounded attempt that floated near the top of the goal.

His late-game heroics earned him USL Team of the Week 19 honors as he pitched a five-save shutout to secure a point on the road. The contest headlined a historic July that saw him earn USL Championship Player of the Month - becoming the first player in club history to secure the honor.

A native of Long Beach, New York, Peñaranda re-signed to a multi-year contract with FC Tulsa in November.

