Last Chance Homestand - August 29th - September 3rd: Final Six of Regular Season

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - We're down to just one homestand left this year! Join the BlueClaws as they continue their playoff push for six games with Aberdeen (Oriole) from August 29th - September 3rd.

Homestand Rundown

- Tuesday, August 29th (7:05 pm) - This is the first BlueClaws Bundle Day. Fans can get a game ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for just $10. This offer is not valid on day of game ticket purchases.

- Wednesday, August 30th (7:05 pm) - This is the second and final BlueClaws Bundle Day. Fans can get a game ticket, hot dog, soda, and chips for just $10. This offer is not valid on day of game ticket purchases.

- Thursday, August 31st (7:05 pm) - It's the last Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) of 2023! Join us for $2 Coors & Coors Light cans in the Sand Bar and concourse wide.

- Friday, September 1st (7:05 pm) - It's the final Post-Game Fireworks show of the year! It's also Autism Awareness Night.

- Saturday, September 2nd (7:05 pm) - It's the last night game of the season and *Fan Appreciation Night *in ShoreTown! Click here for the full rundown of fun, that includes a Mystery Giveaway (first 500 fans), food and drink specials, our Fan Appreciation Picnic, and more! It's also Hope at Bat Night in conjunction with Major League Baseball and the American Cancer Society in support of cancer research. We'll have Hope at Bat cards you can fill out and hold up in support of a family member or friend fighting cancer.

- Sunday, September 3rd (1:05 pm) - It's a Kids Day Sunday! Members of the Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club (sign up here) eat free thanks to Sabrett! Plus, dogs are welcome too! Plus, after the game, we'll take our Post-Game Fan Photo on the Field.

