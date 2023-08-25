Owen Murphy Solid in High-A Debut

Rome Braves' Owen Murphy on the mound

ROME, GA - Braves' no.5 overall prospect and 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy lasted six full innings in Rome's 4-1 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Friday night.

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Corey Acton owned both of Rome's hits on a night where the 'Hoppers tallied a dozen themselves. Kilpatrick and Geraldo Quintero manufactured a run in the bottom of the first after the leadoff centerfielder singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Quintero sent a groundball out to second which brought in Kilpatrick to tie the game 1-1.

Owen Murphy was impressive through five, only allowing one earned while striking out a handful of Grasshoppers. Three hits and two earned off Murphy in the sixth tainted his otherwise impressive line. With the exception of Sammy Siani, every batter in Greensboro's lineup tallied a hit off a Braves arm en route to evening the series at two games apiece heading into Saturday.

Tomorrow, Hurston Waldrep makes his second start at AdventHealth Stadium and will be the third, first rounder to toe the slab this week. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm EDT.

