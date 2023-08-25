Owen Murphy Solid in High-A Debut
August 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - Braves' no.5 overall prospect and 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy lasted six full innings in Rome's 4-1 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers Friday night.
Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Corey Acton owned both of Rome's hits on a night where the 'Hoppers tallied a dozen themselves. Kilpatrick and Geraldo Quintero manufactured a run in the bottom of the first after the leadoff centerfielder singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Quintero sent a groundball out to second which brought in Kilpatrick to tie the game 1-1.
Owen Murphy was impressive through five, only allowing one earned while striking out a handful of Grasshoppers. Three hits and two earned off Murphy in the sixth tainted his otherwise impressive line. With the exception of Sammy Siani, every batter in Greensboro's lineup tallied a hit off a Braves arm en route to evening the series at two games apiece heading into Saturday.
Tomorrow, Hurston Waldrep makes his second start at AdventHealth Stadium and will be the third, first rounder to toe the slab this week. First pitch is set for 5:00 pm EDT.
Images from this story
|
Rome Braves' Owen Murphy on the mound
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2023
- Ankeney, Cyclones Ditch Tourists in Nail-Biter, 6-5 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Grasshoppers Take Down the Braves, 4-1 on Friday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Bowling Green Puts Winston-Salem in Early Hole, Sink Dash 10-5 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Grasshoppers Dropped, 4-3 to Rome Thursday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Drive Blank Hickory 5-0 in Friday Night Contest - Greenville Drive
- Owen Murphy Solid in High-A Debut - Rome Braves
- Late Offensive Spur Not Enough as Dash Lose, 10-5 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Langford Picks Up 3 Hits In Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Late Rally Comes Up One Run Short - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Edge IronBirds, 6-5 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Claws Fall 8-3 on Friday at Wilmington - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- HVR Game Notes - August 25, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Last Chance Homestand - August 29th - September 3rd: Final Six of Regular Season - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Winston-Salem Wins High Scoring Game Three, 14-11 - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.