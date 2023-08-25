HVR Game Notes - August 25, 2023

August 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (64-53, 25-26) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (57-57, 25-25)

RHP Leonardo Pestana (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Peek (MiLB Rehab)

| Game 118 | Home Game 58 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Aug. 25, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Game Information can be found in the Renegades Digital Press Room: 2023 Hudson Valley Renegades Press Room

HELLO OLD FRIEND:The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to battle the Aberdeen IronBirds for the final time this year. Neither side has met since the beginning of June after facing off three times in the first two months of the season. Each side has won a series, while both squads split their lone matchup at Leidos Field.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 2-1 to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Thursday night. Brock Selvidge struck out six and allowed just two runs in 6.1 innings. Cole Ayers punched out four and 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. Antonio Gómez plated the Renegades lone run with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Alexander Vargas led the offense with a pair of hits. Ben Cowles extended his on-base streak to 36 games.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last eight games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 16-for-89 (.180) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades sit first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .208 batting average with RISP.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:Entering Thursday, the Hudson Valley Renegades sit second in Minor League Baseball with a 3.60 ERA and third with a K/9 innings of 11.20 this year. Only the Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) have a lower earned run average on the season. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) are currently third, sporting a 3.61 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

DOUBLES MACHINE: Spencer Jones tallied his 28th double of the season on Saturday night against Brooklyn. After he passed Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter last Saturday against Jersey Shore, Jones currently ranks first in the South Atlantic League and among all New York Yankees Minor Leaguers in doubles. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 24 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley.

JONES GOES FOR 30:With a stolen base against the Cyclones in Sunday's contest, Spencer Jones has now swiped 35 bags on the season to tie Cooper Bowman's single-season franchise record. The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect has stolen 10 bags in the month of August, tied for the most in High-A. In the South Atlantic League, Jones currently sits 5th while his 35 steals only trail Jasson Domínguez (37) among all Yankees Minor Leaguers.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 36 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record on Thursday night agaisnt Aberdeen. The 36-game streak is the 10th longest across the Minor's this year, tied with Murphy Stehly (WIL).

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing a scoreless ninth inning on Friday night, Luis Velasquez extended his scoreless innings streak to 18.1 innings over his last nine-plus appearances. The last runner to score against the right-hander came back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

WE KNOW THOSE GUYS:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Peraza has appeared in 20 games with the Yankees this season while Pereira made his Major League debut on Tuesday. Pereira became the first 2022 Renegade to appear in the Bronx after playing 100 games between 2021 and 2022 in Hudson Valley.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:Last Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

BULLPEN EN FUEGO:Over the last two games against Aberdeen, the 'Gades bullpen has allowed just one hit and struck out 15 batters in 7.2 scoreless frames.

MOWING THEM DOWN:In 21 games this season, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has limited the IronBirds to a .171 batting average and .280 OBP. It's the lowest batting average and second-lowest OBP against any opponent this year. Only the Hickory Crawdads (.278) own a lower mark versus the Renegades.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.