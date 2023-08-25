Winston-Salem Wins High Scoring Game Three, 14-11
August 25, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - After dropping the first two games of the series, the Winston-Salem Dash offense exploded, putting up 14 runs on 14 hits, to take game three against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 14-11, Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Winston-Salem (56-57) scored early and often Thursday night. After a leadoff walk in the top of the first, Mario Camilletti picked up his first High-A RBI on a single making it 1-0. The Dash loaded the bases following the single and Michael Turner cleared the basepaths on a double giving Winston-Salem a 4-0 lead. The Dash tacked on one more run in the frame and led 5-0 after half an inning.
Bowling Green (60-52) answered with two runs of its own on a two-run homer in the first, and took the lead in the second plating five runs including a grand slam from Shane Sasaki. The home side led 7-5 after two frames.
In the third, the Dash erased the lead immediately. With a runner on base and one out, Troy Claunch launched his first High-A homer to center field tying the game, 7-7.
The two sides could not find anything at the plate in the middle innings until the Dash took the lead for good in the seventh. Shawn Goosenberg pushed Winston-Salem in front on a RBI single and the offense kept rolling. The Dash loaded the bases and Bryce Willits gave Winston-Salem insurance. The UC Santa Barbara product singled home a pair of runs and gave Winston-Salem a 10-7 lead. The Dash tacked on one more run in the inning and led 11-7.
Bowling Green got a run back in the bottom of the seventh, and the Dash wanted more. With two runners on, Brooks Baldwin made it 13-8 on a single and Turner doubled home Baldwin putting the Dash up six, 14-8. The Hot Rods didn't go away though as they plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth making it 14-11, but Johnny Ray shut down Bowling Green in the ninth, closing out the 14-11 win for Winston-Salem.
Five Dash hitters picked up multi-hit games, including Turner who finished the night with four RBI.
Winston-Salem and Bowling Green meet for game four on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Bowling Green Ballpark.
