Las Vegas Lights FC's Edison Azcona Earns Call-Up to Dominican Republic's Olympic Team Final Roster

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that midfielder Edison Azcona is headed to the Olympics. Azcona has been named to the Dominican Republic's roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics which is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024 in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris, France. This marks the first time the Dominican Republic has ever qualified to the Summer Olympics in Men's Soccer.

Azcona, 20, has made four appearances for the Under-23 (Olympic) roster, securing three appearances and one goal in Olympic Qualifying. The Lights midfielder regularly appeared for the U-20 side and also has earned nine caps for the senior roster across FIFA World Cup qualifiers (two appearances), CONCACAF Nations League B (three appearances) and international friendlies (four appearances).

Slated to depart following Wednesday's USL Championship action, Azcona has 13 appearances and one assist in regular-season action and also added an assist across two Lamar Hunt US Open Cup matches earlier this year.

Azcona's Olympic roster will have a July 11 tune-up against host nation France in Toulon.

Lights fans can catch Azcona's Dominican Republic side in action with a trio of early-morning PT matches on the following group stage dates:

July 24 vs Egypt - 8 a.m. PT (Telemundo)

July 27 vs Spain - 6 a.m. PT (Telemundo)

July 30 vs Uzbekistan - 6 a.m. PT (NBC Universo)

