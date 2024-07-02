Charleston's MD Myers Named USLC Week 17 Player of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward MD Myers was named the Week 17 Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball.

Myers stole the show in the second half and led Charleston's historic comeback in the 5-2 victory over North Carolina FC in Friday's Southern Derby.

The forward scored a hat trick in the second half and added an assist, playing a hand in four of the Battery's five goals in the second stanza. It was the first time Charleston scored five goals in the second half of a league game in the Championship era.

It was Myers' second hat trick of the year after providing similar heroics in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup back in May.

All three of Myers' goals were significant: the first sparked the turn of the tides in the 58th minute; the second was the match-winner in the 92nd minute; and the third put the game firmly to rest in the 98th minute.

Myers now has nine goals and two assists in league play. Across all competitions, Myers' tally is at 12 goals in 18 matches.

His selection also brings the Battery's season total of Team of the Week nods to 16. It's the third time a Charleston player has won Player of the Week.

Nick Markanich additionally garnered an honorable mention on the Team of the Week Bench. Markanich scored the equalizer against North Carolina along with recording six duels won, seven recoveries, one interception and one chance created.

Myers earned 55% of the ballot to claim the Player of the Week award. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

Charleston are home again on Fri., July 5, against Birmingham Legion FC. Tickets for the fixture are on sale now via SeatGeak.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17

GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC

D - Akeem Ward, Memphis 901 FC

D - Michael Bryant, Detroit City FC

D - Carson Vom Steeg, Memphis 901 FC

M - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC

M - JC Ngando, Las Vegas Lights FC

M - Zac Duncan, Memphis 901 FC

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

F - Khori Bennett, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery | Player of the Week

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

Coach - Ryan Martin, Loudoun United FC

Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Camden Riley (OAK), Abdi Mohamed (NM), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Ryan Williams (DET), Juan Agudelo (SA), Nick Markanich (CHS)

