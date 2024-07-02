Jojea Kwizera Named to Second-Straight USL Championship Team of the Week

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for the second-consecutive week after recording one goal and one assist during RIFC's first-ever home victory over El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday.

After recently returning from African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying with Rwanda, where he scored the match-winner for The Wasps against Lesotho, Kwizera followed up his Week 16 Team of the Week performance with another impressive showing in RIFC's historic 3-0 win against El Paso. Kwizera's first offensive contribution came in the 21st minute. On the receiving end of a Marc Ybarra corner kick, Kwizera sent in a dangerous cross to the back post where a charging Albert Dikwa "Chico" tapped in RIFC's opening goal of the match.

Six minutes later, Kwizera added to his Man of the Match performance with his second-career USL Championship goal in as many matches. After forward JJ Williams facilitated a quick give-and-go from the midfield line, the midfielder maneuvered his way up the left flank and into the penalty box. Making his way through a swarm of defenders with clever footwork, Kwizera capitalized on the smallest of angles to sweep a left-footed poke into the back of the net for his second goal in five days.

Kwizera is the eleventh Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR 2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week 3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week 5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week 6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week 7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week 7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week 12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week 16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week 16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week 16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week 17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

Kwizera and Rhode Island FC will look to earn a third-straight victory this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the club takes on Eastern Conference foe Indy Eleven at Beirne Stadium. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

