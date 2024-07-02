FC Tulsa Garners National Coverage, Upcoming Match to Air on CBS Sports Network

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa will reach a national audience on Thursday, July 4, as its 8 p.m. CT road match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is set to air on CBS Sports Network, it was announced by the USL.

FC Tulsa's upcoming away match will mark its first of two scheduled national television appearances on the season, joining a September 6 away match against Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2. Coverage for Thursday's match is available on the CBS Sports Network and through the CBS Sports App on mobile and streaming devices.

Additional coverage for the match can be found locally on Cox channel 318, DIRECTV channel 221, Dish Network channel 158 and AT&T U-Verse channel 643.

A channel finder for CBS Sports Network is available here.

After notching a pair of 2-1 wins and a 0-0 draw in its latest homestand, FC Tulsa (4-5-5; 17 points) returns to the pitch after collecting seven of nine points across its last three matches. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (7-3-6; 24 points) closes its back-to-back set of home matches on Thursday after coming off the heels of a 1-0 win versus Monterey Bay FC on June 29.

Entering a pair of away matches, FC Tulsa will also mark another first on Thursday, donning its newly-released Patina Green Country Jersey. The club's third Puma kit of the 2024 USL season is available for purchase at shop.fctulsa.com.

The club will return to ONEOK Field in its newest kit on Saturday, July 20, for Hot Dog Night versus Memphis 901 FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

FC Tulsa @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: Thursday, July 4 | Time: 8 p.m. (CT)

Location: Weidner Field - Colorado Springs, Colo.

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel Finder ]

Mobile: CBS Sports App

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.