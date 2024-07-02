Hartford Finish Road Trip in Virginia

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic are heading back to the East Coast to challenge Loudoun United FC on Wednesday for the second match of their two-game road trip.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 1-0 loss to Sacrameno Republic FC on the road last Saturday, June 29th. Athletic held Republic FC scoreless for 86 minutes, but a late Sebástian Herrera goal spoiled their effort towards taking a point on the road. Hartford had their chances to take the lead themselves, including a one-on-one breakaway from Michee Ngalina that ended with a quality save from Danny Vitiello in the 69th minute. Herrera broke through for Sacramento by tapping the ball in the open net off a rebound of a Kieran Phillips shot that was saved by Renan Ribeiro, but not secured. Hartford nearly equalized in stoppage time, but Vitiello came up big again to deny a shot from Mamadou Dieng from inside the box. Vitiello ended with three saves, and Ribeiro with four.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic have a deep history with Loudoun United across four seasons. They have faced the Northern Virginia side 14 times (most matchups with a team in club history) since both clubs entered the league in 2019, and Hartford have dominated the series like no other matchup they've had. The Green and Blue hold a commanding 11-2-1 overall record againstLoudoun, going undefeated through the first 11 matchups and finally conceding a loss in September of 2022. They made history against Loudoun in 2019, picking the club's first ever USL Championship victory (2-0) at Audi field in Washington, D.C. A year ago, however, it was Loudoun emerging victorious behind an 83rd minute goal from Tommy Williamson to make the score 2-1.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Loudoun United FC are coming into Wednesday's match with momentum after picking up an impressive 2-0 win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday. The victory marks the sixth straight unbeaten match for Loudoun United, the longest run in the club's history. "I thought that was our best performance of the year, start to finish," said head coach Ryan Martin on his team's outcome. The Virginia-based team currently sits seventh on the table in the Eastern Conference with a record of 6-6-4 this season.

ON THE TABLE

Hartford Athletic currently sit 10th on the table in the Eastern Conference standings, just two points behind North Carolina and in reach of the eighth-place position above the playoff line. Salvaging a positive result on this road trip can put them in a potent spot on the table as we approach the halfway point of the season.

RETURNING TO THE MIDFIELD

Beverly Makangila will be back and available in Wednesday's match after serving his red card suspension last week. Prior to the red card, Makangila started the last five matches for Hartford and had been strong in winning possession and distribution into the attacking third, winning 44% of his duels and posting a 65% long passing accuracy.

TIGHTENING THE BACK

While Hartford's 25 goals conceded is the fourth-most in the Championship, their recent stretch in June saw them give up just four goals in five games. Behind Renan Ribeiro's strong 1.23 GAA and 39 saves, the Green and Blue have swiped the fifth-most interceptions in the Championship (147).

TICK, TICK, TICK...

Both Hugo Fauroux and Renan Ribeiro will be coming into Wednesday's contest after receiving yellow cards in their previous matchups due to time-wasting penalties. The yellow cards mark Fauroux's second and Ribeiros's first of the season.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Loudoun United FC: #23 Hugo Fauroux

Hugo Fauroux has been reliable in net for Loudoun United, boasting a 71% save success rate against the 69 shots he has faced this season. The 23-year-old keeper is coming off a solid showing against the Rowdies, making seven saves to lock in a 2-0 victory. His best save came in the 66th minute of play when he denied Cal Jenning's low header toward the bottom right corner. Fauroux's performance marked his fifth clean sheet of the season, propelling him to the top spot in saves (49) in the Eastern Conference and second spot in clean sheets.

Hartford Athletic: #40 Renan Ribeiro

Ribeiro had a stellar performance against Sacramento, making four crucial saves for the Green and Blue. The 34-year-old keeper saw the majority of action in the second half when he saved a string of goal attempts beginning in the 53rd minute with a shot from Trevor Amann. Ribeiro made a composed stop on Amann's shot at the near post and then denied two attempts from Luis Felipe shortly after. The Brazilian native has put forward 39 saves for Hartford this season, the fifth most in the Eastern Conference.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Michee Ngalina, FW, #11

Michee Ngalina has been consistent in generating goal-scoring opportunities for Hartford this season, leading in shots (30) and goals (5) for the Green and Blue. The 24-year-old winger was responsible for scoring goals in three of Hartford's first 10 games, and the team is 3-1 when he puts one in the back of the net. Ngalina currently sits 9th in the Eastern Conference for goals and eighth for shots.

Loudoun United FC: Abdellatif Aboukoura, FW, #30

Abdellatif Aboukoura has been an offensive weapon for Loudoun United, contributing 20 shots and four goals for his team this season. The 19-year-old forward's eye for goal was put on display in the club's recent matchup against the Rowdies when Aboukoura scored his fourth goal of the season to give Loudoun United an early 1-0 lead. In the 15th minute of play the Virginia native capitalized on a loose ball in Tampas Bay's box and fired a shot into the back of the opponents net. Aboukoura's performance included three shots and 14 duels following his selection for a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week for week 16.

Date: Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Segra Field, Loudoun County, VA

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (5-9-1) vs LOUDOUN UNITED FC (6-6-4)

