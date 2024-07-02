Memphis 901 FC Trio Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Memphis, TENN. - The USL Championship announced to Tuesday the league's Team of the Week for Week 17, including three Memphis 901 FC players.
Akeem Ward, Carson Vom Steeg and Zac Duncan led the Beale Street Boys to a dominant 5-1 victory over reigning USL title holders Phoenix Rising FC on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Ward tallied a pair of assists on Friday while completing 28 of 33 passes and winning all six duels defensively. The defender has worn the captain's armband in 12 of his 14 starts this season.
Vom Steeg delivered a strong two-way performance notching his first goal and second assist of the season from the opposite fullback position on Friday night. The right back recorded four clearances, three interceptions and two recoveries defensively.
Duncan earned his first Team of the Week nod after scoring his first goal as a Beale Street Boy. The Australian completed 39 of 42 passes with eight recoveries and an interception.
Memphis 901 FC starts a three-match road trip on Saturday, July 6 with a showdown against Orange County SC. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School Night followed by post-match fireworks.
