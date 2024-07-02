Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Visits the Land of Enchantment for a Matchup with New Mexico

July 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC heads back on the road where they will face the Western Conference's top seed New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:00 PM PDT. The County Boys were streak breakers two weeks ago in Indianapolis and they'll need to break another one to bring points back home to OC. Can they find an offensive spark that leads to fireworks tomorrow night?

FORTRESS ISOTOPES PARK

New Mexico United enters Saturday's match in 1st place in the USL Championship Western Conference. United had quite the chaotic match their last time out at Toyota Field. They had the benefit of an Own Goal two minutes into the match, conceded two goals in three minutes in the 34th and 37th minute, saw their side reduced to 10 men two minutes after in the 39th minute, equalized in the 44th minute, and scored the match winner from the spot in the 51st minute. Aaannd exhale. It was a big win for New Mexico, who have had their fair share of struggles on the road so far this season. However, they are a perfect 6-0-0 at Isotopes Park in 2024, the lone remaining undefeated team at home in the Championship. It hasn't been without its share of drama, with all six wins coming by just one goal, including four winning goals scored after the 75th minute-and two of them in stoppage time.

2024 Regular Season Record: 10-4-1 (1st in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 21 I Goals Allowed: 20 I Clean Sheets: 4

Players to Watch:

F Greg Hurst

GK Alex Tambakis

THE BLACK AND ORANGE HAVE DONE IT BEFORE...

Orange County SC head into Wednesday's matchup off the backs of a 2-0 loss at home to Oakland Roots SC last Saturday. Midfielder and Saturday's captain Kyle Scott mentioned in his post match interview that he felt his side started out a bit too slow and just couldn't do enough to recover. Both Scott and interim head coach Paul Hardyman were grateful for the quick turnaround and the chance to right the ship quickly on Wednesday. The last time that the Black and Orange were faced with a road trip to an opponent that was carrying a long win streak into a match, they ended the longest winning streak in the country with a 1-0 defeat of Indy Eleven in Indianapolis. Now, the County Boys will look to end the longest home winning streak in the league and if they can once again keep it a tight match and be opportunistic with their chances...who's to say they can't end another streak?

Players to Watch

F Bryce Jamison

M Kyle Scott

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 2-2-2 all-time against New Mexico United.

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1 - 0 New Mexico United (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Milan Iloski 80' (OCSC)

CELEBRATE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND WITH BEER AND SOCCER!

Orange County SC hits the road for a midweek matchup with New Mexico United, but will return home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 6 for our Red, White and Brews Fest as the County Boys take on Memphis 901 FC! A limited number of tickets to our fan favorite beer fest event are still available, get yours here!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Classic kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Orange home kit with black accents are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Classic kit at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

FLEX ON 'EM

Did you miss out on your chance to join Orange County SC's Season Ticket Holder Family, but still want to attend multiple of OCSC's remaining home matches at The Champ? Then our 10 ticket Flex Packs are exactly what you need! They're the best way to attend multiple matches with a friend, or bring out the whole squad and use all 10 in one match! The choice is yours, it's...flexible. Head to orangecountysoccer.com/flex-packs for more information.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.