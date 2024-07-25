Las Vegas Lights FC Travel to Colorado Springs on Friday, Unbeaten in Last Eight

July 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (7-7-6, 27 points) return from a bye weekend and continues a road stretch this week - looking to extend its eight-match (4-0-4) unbeaten streak. The Lights travel to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (8-8-3, 27 points) on Friday, July 12 (6 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The current unbeaten clip of eight matches has propelled the Lights above the playoff line with the Club also currently holding the highest regular-season win percentage to date in team history.

The string of on-field success dates back to the start of May as since then the Club has lost just one match in its last 11 matches. From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went a perfect 2-0-4 and secured 10 points. The Lights have taken all six available points from their two road matches at Sacramento Republic and El Paso Locomotive over the past two weeks. Las Vegas will have one more away game this month after this weekend at New Mexico United (July 31) before returning to Cashman Field for a home match against Detroit City FC (Aug. 10).

Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

