Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. North Carolina FC: July 27, 2024

After putting up a trio of goals for the fifth-straight match in its third-straight road victory last week against Birmingham Legion FC, Rhode Island FC will look to build on its momentum Saturday when the Ocean State club returns home to Beirne Stadium to face North Carolina FC for the second time this season. The two clubs fought to a scoreless draw on May 4 and are separated by just two points for the eighth and final playoff spot as the second half of the season is underway. Ahead of the pivotal contest that will determine who leaves the weekend in playoff position, here is everything you need to know about the match.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, July 27

Kickoff | 7:30 PM ET

Location | Beirne Stadium, Smithfield, RI

Broadcast | NESN, ESPN+

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Match Hashtag | #RIvNC

NORTH CAROLINA FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Jake McGuire, 24-Trevor Mulqueen, 25-Akira Fitzgerald

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Paco Craig, 4-Justin Malou, 5-Daniel Navarro, 7-Lamar Batista, 27-Bryce Washington, 28-Shaft Brewer Jr., 42-Ezra Armstrong

MIDFIELDERS (8): 6-Jacori Hayes, 8-Louis Perez, 10-Jasen Servania, 15-Mikey Maldonado, 16-Rodrigo Da Costa, 17-Collin Martin, 44-Raheem Somersall, 48-Kyrome Lumsden

FORWARDS (3): 9-Oalex Anderson Jr., 11-Evan Conway, 14-Rafa Mentzingen

Late Drama

Although North Carolina FC (5W-6L-8D) are unbeaten in its last three matches, its 1-1 draw vs. Detroit City FC last time out ended on a sour note for the hosts. The 2023 USL League One Champions held a 1-0 lead deep into second-half stoppage time after going down a man via red card in the fifth minute, but could not go the distance as it conceded an equalizer in the 93rd minute that ultimately saw Rhode Island FC jump above North Carolina in the tight Eastern Conference standings. Despite the setback, John Bradford's side has only lost twice in its last 10 matches with both defeats coming against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. In that span, NCFC has maintained a 4W-2L-4D record, picking up 16 of its 23 points after winning only one match prior.

Finding a Groove

Ever since the first meeting between RIFC and NCFC, the North Carolina attack has woken up from a stretch of early-season struggles. The Cary, N.C. club continued to find the scoresheet vs. Detroit as two of the squad's most prolific attackers combined for the club's lone goal on Saturday, as Evan Conway's team-leading seventh goal of the season came from the service of Oalex Anderson's third assist, and seventh total goal contribution. Five of Conway's team-leading eight contributions have come in the last four matches, as the striker has tallied four goals and one assist in that time. All of his contributions have taken place in the club's last 10 matches. Anderson and Conway join Rafa Mentzingen as part of a cohesive front three that have each registered at least six goal contributions, with the latter pair each tallying at least three goals and three assists. The trio of attackers have combined for more than half of North Carolina's 25 goals in 2024, 17 of which have come in the 10-match stretch since the club last faced RIFC.

Limiting Opportunities

North Carolina FC sit in the middle of the pack with 22 goals conceded on the year, but are tied for fourth in the league with an impressive seven clean sheets through 19 matches. Six of those shutouts have come courtesy of Jake McGuire and his 30 saves. In 15 appearances as the club's primary starter this year, McGuire didn't register his first clean sheet until RIFC paid a visit to WakeMed Soccer Park nine matches into the season. Since then, the shot-stopper has conceded an average of just 0.9 goals per match, kept opponents out of the net six times and only conceded more than once on two occasions, with half of his 10 conceded goals in that stretch coming in an uncharacteristic 5-2 loss to Charleston Battery. Against an RIFC team that has put up 19 goals in its last six matches, maintaining a defensive solidity will be crucial as NCFC looks to re-establish its playoff position at Beirne Stadium on Saturday.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 22-Jackson Lee, 30-Nate Silveira

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Nathan Messer, 3-Stephen Turnbull, 4-Collin Smith, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 16-Gabriel Alves, 24-Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (11): 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 18-Joe Brito, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 21-Kofi Twumasi, 23-Marc Ybarra, 25-Kevin Orduy, 28-Conor McGlynn, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 80-Isaac Angking

FORWARDS (4): 9-JJ Williams, 10-Chico, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Mark Doyle

The Zach Attack

RIFC's win at Birmingham last week was fueled by Zackary Herivaux, who put in a career-best performance in just his third appearance after signing with the Ocean State club on July 3. Coming off the bench in the 63rd minute with the match tied at 1-1, it took the midfielder just five minutes to get on the scoresheet in his 100th regular season USL Championship appearance. Less than 10 minutes later, Herivaux became the first RIFC player to score a brace as a substitute. The Man of the Match performance was not only Herivaux's first-career multi-goal effort, but also marked the first multi-goal season for the Haitian international. In helping to stretch RIFC's club-record unbeaten run to six matches and lift the team above the playoff line, Herivaux became the first RIFC player in club history to be voted USL Championship Player of the Week.

Scoring For Fun

Herivaux's brace against Birmingham supplemented the fastest goal in club history, scored by Noah Fuson 53 seconds into the match. The goalscoring barrage marked the fifth-consecutive match in which the Ocean State club has scored at least three times, and third-straight match in which a player has scored a brace. In total, 19 goals have been scored during RIFC's ongoing six-match unbeaten run, accounting for 63 percent of the 30 goals scored so far this season. The explosive attacking outburst has brought the club up from the bottom six all the way to fifth in the league in goals scored. RIFC now sits just three goals behind third-placed Tampa Bay Rowdies and one behind Indy Eleven and Memphis 901 FC, who are tied for fourth.

Pivotal Playoff Battle

For Rhode Island FC, Saturday's contest could turn out to be one of the most important of the season. While its current form has put the club two points clear of the playoff line, North Carolina FC sit directly below RIFC in ninth place. A loss would see the visitors once again rise above RIFC and keep the Ocean State club separated from the final spot by just one point - a precarious balance that Khano Smith's men have been a part of for the majority of their unbeaten run, looking in from the outside. However, a win for Khano Smith's squad would put much-needed breathing room between RIFC and NCFC for the first time all season, moving the Ocean State club comfortably into a playoff place and five points clear of North Carolina for the first time. RIFC have orchestrated an incredible run of form to get its nose above the line in the last six matches, Saturday's match presents a valuable opportunity to solidify that spot and reward RIFC for what has been a league-best run of form in that time.

