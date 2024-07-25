Join Us for Marvel Superhero Night on August 10th

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of excitement and heroism at Pioneer Stadium! We are thrilled to invite you to Marvel Superhero Night, presented by Falck, on August 10th as we take on Loudoun United. This special event is packed with activities and celebrations that you won't want to miss.

Marvel Giveaway Posters:

Be sure to arrive early! The first several hundred fans through the gates will receive exclusive Oakland Roots SC x Marvel superhero posters, a perfect keepsake to commemorate the night.

Dress as Your Favorite Superhero:

Show off your superhero spirit by dressing up as your favorite superhero. We'll be hosting a costume contest on the field, and the winners will receive a complimentary Oakland Roots SC jersey!

Honoring Our Heroes:

In addition to the superhero fun, we will be celebrating our first responders, veterans, and the everyday heroes in our lives. Join us in honoring these incredible individuals who make a difference in our community. As a token of our appreciation, we are excited to offer special ticket packages exclusively for frontline workers. If you are a frontline worker, email tickets@rootssc.com for more information.

Event Details:

- Date: August 10th

- Time: 7 PM PT

- Location: Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, CA

